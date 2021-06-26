Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Former Alabama Basketball player Armond Davis has signed with Aris Leeuwarden of the Dutch Basketball League:

Alabama swimmer Matt King has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Congratulations to former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges and his wife Savannah:

Herbert Jones talks shoes and fishing at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine:

"It's always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA," Josh Primo told ESPN's Jay Bilas at the NBA Draft Combine. Sounds more and more like his mind is made up on whether to return to college or not.

June 26, 1966: Bump Elliott, head coach at Michigan, and Jim MacKenzie, head coach at Oklahoma were added to the upcoming coaching clinic in Tuscaloosa, which promised to be one of the best ever. Already slated to talk were Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian and his top assistant John Ray. More than 500 coaches were expected to attend the August 1-4 clinic.

June 26, 1997: Legendary wide receiver Don Hutson, a former Alabama All-American, died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the age of 84. Twice named the NFL MVP, the eight-time All-Pro was considered to be the first modern receiver, and credited with creating many of the modern pass routes still used today.

"Fluid in motion, wondrously elusive with the fake, inventive in his patterns and magnificently at ease when catching the ball ... Hutson and fellow Hall of Famer Millard "Dixie" Howell became football's most celebrated passing combination." — Don Hutson’s College Football Hall of Fame profile

