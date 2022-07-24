Former Alabama WR John Metchie III Diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and will likely miss his first season in the NFL with the Houston Texans. The news was revealed in a statement from Metchie released by the Texans as the former Alabama receiver stated that his main focus will be on his health and recovery while noting that he is unlike to play this season.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (acute promyelocytic leukemia), the most curable form of leukemia,” Metchie said in the post. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a full recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Metchie was drafted by the Texans with the No. 44 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. During his junior year at Alabama last season, he led the Crimson Tide with 96 receptions while finishing second on the team with 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. He also caught the game-winning two-point conversion during Alabama's four-overtime win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

His season was cut short after he suffered a torn ACL during last year's SEC Championship Game against Georgia on Dec. 4. However, he was expected to be available for the start of the season.

