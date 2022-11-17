Skip to main content

Identity and Intensity Are Keys For Nick Saban to Finish Strong

Saban met with reporters on Wednesday and talked about the goals of establishing the right culture to end the regular season.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -  About a week before Alabama wraps up the regular season in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide will contend against Austin Peay this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

The Governors are a really good FCS team, but for Alabama, going against an FCS opponent, or any opponent outside college football's blue bloods, it's possible that the intensity leading up to Saturday's game may not match the intensity compared to the other high-profile games this season, like Tennessee or LSU.

Nick Saban is aware of that, of course, and he's always preached about consistency and completing the highest level of preparation no matter who the opponent is.

 But with the season Alabama football's had, with the close wins at Texas and Ole Miss, and the losses at Tennessee and LSU, Saban has another short-term goal: reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football and finish the season the right way.

"For what we want to accomplish, for what we want to do, for each guy to reach the identity we want in Alabama football, that's what we're gonna try and do," Saban said during Wednesday's press conference. "It will be interesting to see how players choose to do that."

Saban also addressed how the team should prepare in terms of intensity, saying "Nobody should be able to come to practice, watch practice, and be able to know who we're playing this week."

It is one of the ideals Saban is trying to instill in his players as he and the coaches work to cement the culture. Some players already get it and are executing, while others are "learning lessons on how to do it well."

Fans will see how Alabama responds when it takes the field against Austin Peay. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

