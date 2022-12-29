In Memoriam, Remembering Those We Lost in 2022: All Things CW

Skip to main content
Andy Marlette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Remembering those who helped paved the way and made their mark in college football and other sports, but left us in 2022.

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day week, as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. This is ...

Before we move on to the joy and celebration that corresponds with New Year's Day, it's important to take a moment to remember and reflect on some of those who won't be moving on with us. 

Among those the sports world lost this past year include NBA giant Bill Russell, legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, college football coach Mike Leach and NFL player and coach Dan Reaves. 

Among those who once graced the University of Alabama playing fields include former running back Santonio Beard, who died at the age of 44, and former All-American defensive lineman Robert Stewart. He was 55, 

“Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” Bill Curry wrote on Stewart's obituary webpage. “His smile augmented great physical strength so everyone loved and respected him. Godspeed Robert.”

Alabama basketball manager Charlie Wilson died from fall during a seizure. He was 20.

Some others of note included Marion Barber, Nick Bollettieri, Mike Bossy, Tom Browning, Ken Burrough, Gino Cappelletti, Tommy Davis, Len Dawson, Dale Douglass, Jeremy Giambi, Clark Gillies, Franco Harris, Ronnie Hillman, Lionel "Little Train" James, Guy Lafleur, Daryle Lamonica, Bob Lanier, Don Maynard, Hugh McElhenny, Don Perkins, Gaylord Perry, Jean Potvin, Mike Pratt, Ray Scott, Earnie Shavers, Paul Silas, Tony Siragusa, Dwight Smith, Bruce Sutter, Jim Sweeney, Charley Taylor, Tom Weiskopf, Kathy Whitworth, Gerald Williams, Maury Wills, Rayfield Wright and Ernie Zampese. 

Among sports journalists, Sports writer Roger Angell, journalist John Clayton, sports personality Hank Goldberg, sportscaster Fred Hickman, and former Sports Illustrated writer and journalist Grant Wahl.

Here's the annual remembrance list from the National Football Foundation, which was used for the "In Memoriam" video played during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, honoring those who passed from Dec. 7, 2021 – Nov. 30, 2022.

Bill Archie

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Norfolk State University
Dec. 25, 1930 – March 19, 2022

Jimmy Asato

Head Football Coach
University of Hawai'i
July 18, 1927 – May 11, 2022

* Bob Babich

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Miami University (OH)
May 5, 1947 – April 3, 2022

* Frank Beckmann

2014 NFF Chris Schenkel Award
Voice of the Michigan Wolverines
Nov. 3, 1949 – Feb. 12, 2022

Jerry Berndt

Head Football Coach
DePauw (IN), Pennsylvania, Rice, Temple
May 11, 1938 – Dec. 4, 2022

* Marlin Briscoe

2016 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Nebraska Omaha
Sept. 10, 1945 – June 27, 2022

* Ross Browner

1999 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Notre Dame
March 22, 1954 – Jan. 4, 2022

* Dave Butz

2014 Hall of Fame Inductee
Purdue University
June 23, 1950 – Nov. 4, 2022

Leland Byrd

Athletics Director – Glenville State (WV), West Virginia, Western Michigan
Executive Director – Atlantic 10 Conference
April 8, 1927 – Jan. 19, 2022

Bill Cain

Athletics Director
East Carolina University
Sept. 30, 1933 – June 8, 2022

* Frank Cignetti Sr.

2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
West Virginia, Indiana (PA)
Oct. 8, 1937 – Sept. 10, 2022

* Jake Crouthamel

1999 NFF Toner Award
Athletics Director – Syracuse University
Head Football Coach – Dartmouth College
June 27, 1938 – Nov. 6, 2022

Bill Dando

Head Football Coach
John Carroll (OH), Buffalo
April 30, 1932 – Feb. 15, 2022

* Vince Dooley

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
2004 NFF Toner Award
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
University of Georgia
Sept. 4, 1932 – Oct. 28, 2022

Bill Draddy

NFF Westchester (NY) Chapter Past President
Michigan State University
May 31, 1937 – May 22, 2022

Robert Epling

NFF Board Member
Orange Bowl Committee Past President
Former Furman University Football Player
Dec. 22, 1942 – Feb. 23, 2022

Lawrence Fan

Athletics Administrator
San José State University
Sept. 9, 1954 – Feb. 21, 2022

Bill Fulcher

Head Football Coach
Tampa, Georgia Tech
Feb. 9, 1934 – Sept. 23, 2022

Gary Gaines

Head Football Coach
Abilene Christian University
May 4, 1949 – Aug. 22, 2022

Ray Greene

Head Football Coach
North Carolina Central, Alabama A&M
Aug. 12, 1938 – June 17, 2022

Tim Griffin

San Antonio Express-News Sports Writer
FWAA Past President
University of Memphis
July 15, 1959 – July 8, 2022

* Ray Guy

2004 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Southern Mississippi
Dec. 22, 1949 – Nov. 3, 2022

* John Hadl

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Kansas
Feb. 15, 1940 – Nov. 30, 2022

Charles Harris

Athletics Director – Pennsylvania, Arizona State, Averett (VA)
Commissioner – Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
c. 1951 – Dec. 7, 2022

Jim Hilyer

Head Football Coach
University of Alabama at Birmingham
July 1, 1935 – Jan. 26, 2022

* Ernie Hoidal

2013 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
NFF Southern Idaho Chapter
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Past Chairman
University of San Francisco
Aug. 26, 1949 - Sept. 20, 2022

* Paul Hoolahan

2018 NFF Legacy Award
Sugar Bowl CEO
Athletics Director – Vanderbilt University
University of North Carolina
c. 1950 – Nov. 16, 2022

* Walt Hunt

2005 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
NFF King County/Seattle Chapter
University of Washington
June 29, 1963 – Jan. 30, 2022

Arnold Jeter

Head Football Coach
Delaware State, New Jersey City University
Feb. 28, 1939 – Jan. 1, 2022

Dr. Vannette W. Johnson

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
May 27, 1930 – May 12, 2022

* Shelby Jordan

2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Washington University in St. Louis (MO)
Jan. 23, 1952 – Sept. 9, 2022

Larry Lacewell

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Arkansas State University
Feb. 12, 1937 – May 17, 2022

Mike Leach

Head Football Coach
Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State
March 9, 1961 – Dec. 12, 2022

* Jim Lynch

1992 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
1966 NFF National Scholar-Athlete
University of Notre Dame
Aug. 28, 1945 – July 21, 2022

John Madden

Legendary Football Coach and Broadcaster
Cal Poly
April 10, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2021

* Hugh McElhenny

1981 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Washington
Dec. 31, 1928 – June 17, 2022

Gary Moeller

Head Football Coach
Illinois, Michigan
Jan. 26, 1941 – July 11, 2022

Guy Morriss

Head Football Coach
Kentucky, Baylor, Texas A&M-Commerce
May 13, 1951 – Sept. 6, 2022

* Darrell Mudra

2000 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach – Adams State (CO), North Dakota State, Arizona, Western Illinois, Florida State, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa
Athletics Director – North Dakota State
Jan. 14, 1929 – Sept. 21, 2022

* Robert Mulcahy III

NFF Board Member
2010 NFF Toner Award
Athletics Director – Rutgers University
May 23, 1936 – Feb. 8, 2022

* Thomas Murphy

1994 NFF Gold Medal
Chairman of Capital Cities/ABC, Inc.
Cornell University
May 31, 1925 – May 25, 2022

Walt Nadzak

Head Football Coach – Juniata (PA), Connecticut
Athletics Director – Juniata (PA), The Citadel
July 14, 1936 – March 18, 2022

Stan Parrish

Head Football Coach
Wabash (IN), Marshall, Kansas State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan
Sept. 20, 1946 – April 3, 2022

* Marvin Powell

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Southern California
Aug. 30, 1955 – Sept. 30, 2022

Bo Reardon

NFF Western Massachusetts Chapter President
Springfield College (MA)
May 26, 1951 – Sept. 27, 2022

* Rick Redman

1995 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Washington
March 7, 1943 – Sept. 30, 2022

Tom Reed

Head Football Coach
Miami (OH), North Carolina State
Jan. 7, 1945 – Sept. 26, 2022

Greg Robinson

Head Football Coach
Syracuse University
Oct. 9, 1951 – Jan. 5, 2022

Vin Scully

Legendary Broadcaster
Fordham University
Nov. 29, 1927 – Aug. 2, 2022

Chuck Stobart

Head Football Coach
Toledo, Utah, Memphis
Oct. 27, 1932 – Nov. 29, 2022

John T. Stuart III

Cotton Bowl Past President & Chairman
University of Texas
Aug. 12, 1936 – May 27, 2022

* Charley Trippi

1959 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Georgia
Dec. 14, 1921 – Oct. 19, 2022

Roger Valdiserri

Athletics Administrator
University of Notre Dame
May 16, 1927 – June 2, 2022

* Joe Yukica

Head Football Coach – New Hampshire, Boston College, Dartmouth
1995 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
NFF Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter
May 27, 1931 – Jan. 22, 2022

Devin Chandler (2002-2022)

Lavel Davis Jr. (2002-2022)

D'Sean Perry (2000-2022)

  • University of Virginia Football Players

* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF award recipient

