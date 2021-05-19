Nick Saban's COVID-19 Vaccine PSA Released

Alabama's Department of Public Health released a public service announcement on Wednesday encouraging citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccine that featured Coach Nick Saban

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alabama football coach Nick Saban taped a public service announcement concerning the COVID-19 vaccine, and on Wednesday morning, it was released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall,” Saban said in the video, which was posted on YouTube. “Let’s make sure we can safely make this happen by getting vaccinated. Please get your COVID-19 vaccine. We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season. Roll Tide!”

Saban is one of many important voices in the state who have taped public service announcements concerning COVID-19 including former NBA star Charles Barkley, U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville and Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey.

The seven-time national champion has also been a part of many other public service announcements since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that highlight social-distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.

Back in March, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne revealed that the school is planning on 100 percent capacity inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.

"We are moving forward with plans to have a full stadium in the fall and will monitor medical guidelines as we have all along," Byrne shared in a tweet.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Crimson Tide's season opener against Miami (FL) would kick off at 2:30 p.m (CT) from Atlanta inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is also planning on full capacity, on Sept. 4.

No TV time or network has been announced yet for Alabama's home opener on Sept. 11 against Mercer.