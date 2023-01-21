Skip to main content

Nimari Burnett Expected to Play Against Missouri

The sophomore guard hasn't played since Dec. 10 against Houston.

Believe it or not, Alabama guard Nimari Burnett is expected to play against Missouri on Saturday night.

Burnett suffered a wrist injury on Dec. 10 in the Crimson Tide's win at Houston and was expected to be out six to eight weeks.

That game against the Cougars was exactly six weeks ago today — and now it seems he is ready to make his return to the lineup.

In nine games this season, Burnett made nine starts, averaging 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds — and is considered the top perimeter defender on the entire Alabama team. He scored a season-high 18 points against Jacksonville State on Nov. 18.

In his media availability Friday afternoon, head coach Nate Oats said Burnett was getting close to a return and that it would more than likely be in the next week or so.

Instead, he is expected to make his return tonight in a crucial road game for the Crimson Tide.

