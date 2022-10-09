Notebook: Alabama Defense Shows 'Guts' in Final Play Against Aggies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama thought it clinched the 24-20 win against Texas A&M with three seconds left in the game. Instead, the Crimson Tide had to fight for one more play.

Safety Jordan Battle picked off a Haynes King pass in the end zone, but defensive back Brian Branch was called for pass interference.

“It sucks. It really does,” Branch said of the call. “I don’t know how that was pass interference, but they called it. We had to play the next play. That shows guts, really. It was a really good play by JB, too.”

On the final play, the Aggies had a four-receiver set with three on one side and Evan Stewart, who had 106 receiving yards, on the other side one-on-one with Terrion Arnold. He broke up the pass at the goal line to secure the Crimson Tide’s 24-20 win to keep Alabama unbeaten at 6-0.

“We were in sticky, which is basically man-to-man with inside safety help,” Branch said. “He threw it to the backside on Terrion and he made a great play and deflected it. That was a really good play by Terrion.”

Several players missed Saturdays game due to minor injuries. The biggest, of course, was quarterback Bryce Young, who sprained his throwing shoulder last week at Arkansas.

The defense had two starters out, including linebacker Jaylen Moody, who had a bruised kidney. The senior was tied for the team lead in tackles (33) entering the game. Deontae Lawson got the start in his place.

“Until he clears, which he’s gradually doing—we thought it would happen more quickly, but it hasn’t. Hopefully he’ll be back (for Tennessee),” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Moody.

Defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe was not dressed for the game. The senior left last week’s game against Vanderbilt with an ankle injury.

Darrian Dalcourt, the starting center, missed last week’s game against Arkansas, and was dressed for Saturday, but did not see action.

That’s a first

Alabama’s offense was shutout in the first quarter, the first time that’s happened this season. Alabama entered the game having outscored opponents 83-6. The Crimson Tide totaled a season-low 63 yards in the first quarter, 54 of that coming on the ground. Alabama was 0-for-3 on third down.

Latu finds the end zone

Cameron Latu caught his first touchdown pass of the season. The 10-yard score was his only catch of the game. He set the school record for most touchdown receptions by a tight end (8) last season. Through five games he’s got 11 receptions for 116 yards. Last season the senior had 26 catches for 410 yards.

Hands up

Coming into Saturday the Alabama defense had no batted balls at the line of scrimmage. Byron Young and Jaheim Oatis each had one against the Aggies.

Tidebits

Captains for Alabama were offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and quarterback Bryce Young … Alabama won the coin toss and deferred to the second half … Former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was in attendance. He played 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals … Game officials: Referee, Matt Loeffler; Umpire, Stan Weihe; Head Line Judge, Nicholas Theriot; Line Judge, Michael Shirey; Field Judge, Antonio Smith; Side Judge, Jesse Dupuy; Back Judge, Tom Fimmen; Central Judge, Jason McArthur … The Crimson Tide’s national championship team from 2012 was honored. The 2012 squad went 13-1, beating Notre Dame in the BCS title game, 42-14 … Kickoff temperature was 72 degrees with clear skies … Announced attendance was 100,077.

See also:

Jahmyr Gibbs Runs Wild Again When Alabama Offense Needed Him

No. 1 Alabama Escapes Texas A&M in Thrilling Fashion

Turnovers Prove Consequential in Alabama's Narrow Victory