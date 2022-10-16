Notebook: Alabama Penalties Against Tennessee an Issue Of Historical Proportions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a tough day on multiple fronts for the Alabama Crimson Tide against Tennessee. Poorly executed punt return and giving up big plays were crucial factors in the Tide's 52-49 loss. but the another key issue during the game? Penalties.

The Crimson Tide finished with 17 total penalties, setting a school record. The previous mark of 16 was against Georgia in 1995 then again in 2002 against Middle Tennessee State.

"Way too many penalties," Nick Saban said afterward.

The infractions included everything from too many men on the field, to an illegal block in the back on kickoff and false starts on offense.

There was also any extremely controversial pass interference call that nullified an interception in the end zone.

"On the last drive when they tied the game, got a third-down penalty, got a fourth-down penalty that led to their score to tie the game and had an opportunity, needed to get a little closer for the field goal kick, and we didn’t get that done.”

When asked specifically about Kool-Aid McKinstry's pick being nullified, Saban said: “I can’t really comment on it. It’s hard to see when it’s down in the corner. I thought the guy made a good swat on the ball and we intercepted a tipped ball. And we had another one on third and six, the guy had coverage on the guy.

"I think pass interference is one of the most controversial calls in college football right now, and I’ve talked about it before but just inconsistency in how it gets called. Not just on those calls but on all calls. Officials do the best they can. I’m not making any negative comments about what they called.”

Tennessee was flagged six times for 39 yards.

Both Bryce Young and Jaylen Moody returned after missing last game with injuries. Young started and Moddy saw action.

Justin Eboigbe, who is dealing with a neck injury, and Darrian Dalcourt both remained out for the Crimson Tide.

Hendon Hooker's five passing touchdowns are the most an Alabama opponent has had since Johnny Manziel in 2013. Hooker also finished with 385 passing yards.

A record of over 100 years, almost surpassed

Alabama gave up 52 points against the Volunteers. According to ESPN Stats and Info, that is the most an Alabama team has given up in any game since it gave up 54 points against Sewanee in 1907. Ironically, Sewanee is also located in Tennessee and used to be member of the SEC.

Tidebits

Captains for Alabama were Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o... Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning was on campus for the game... Game officials: Referee, Jason Autrey; Umpire, Walt Hill; Linesman, Chad Green; Line Judge, Chuck Rice; Back Judge, Martin Hankins; Field Judge, Allan Nicholson; Side Judge, Brandon Spencer; Center Judge, Chris Snead...Kickoff temperature was 78 degrees and cloudy... Announced attendance was 101,915.

