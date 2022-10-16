Instant Analysis: No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A loud cheer erupted as the goal posts finally came down inside Neyland Stadium, representing 15 years of agony and frustration for Tennessee fans as the Volunteers snapped Alabama's 15-game win streak in the rivalry.

Chase McGrath's 40-yard field goal as time expire capped a wild game Saturday night as No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 3 Alabama 52-49.

"Very disappointing loss," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in the postgame. "We didn’t answer the bell today. Obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done. Way too many penalties, did too many things to help them, gave up explosive plays, had a major error on special teams that was totally unnecessary that led to a score on their part. You’ve gotta give them a lot of credit. They did a nice job with their offense based on what we were trying to do on defense."

The Volunteers racked up 567 yards of total offense, including 45 yards on two plays in the final 15 seconds to set up the game-winning field goal. It was the first time Alabama allowed more than 500 yards of total offense since the 2019 loss to Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.

Bryce Young was valiant in defeat with 455 yards and two touchdowns. He kept Alabama in the game when the defense was struggling, but ultimately the offense and defense couldn't come through in the end.

Watch the video above as Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham give their final thoughts from a wild game at Neyland Stadium.

