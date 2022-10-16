Nick Saban Explains Alabama Playcalling on Final Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In his first game back form injury, Bryce Young carved up the Tennessee defense all game including a third-down conversion in the final minute with a pass over the middle to Ja'Corey Brooks.

The completion gave Alabama the ball at the Tennessee 32-yard line with 38 seconds and two timeouts left in a tie ballgame. The Crimson Tide threw the ball on three straight plays which resulted in three straight incompletions and little time coming off the clock, forcing Alabama to settle for a field goal.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked in the postgame press conference what the strategy was for the final three plays on offense.

"We were trying to move it closer," Saban said. "They were blitzing. They had a loaded box a lot, and we thought we could make plays in the passing game. Jahmyr had the chance to make a play— that’s the best thing we did all night. That’s how we thought we could get is closer."

In addition to his third straight 100-yard rushing game, Gibbs had five catches for 48 yards, but could not come up with the key catch at the end of the game. Young threw a screen pass to Gibbs on second down that went in-and-out of the running back's hands. If caught, the completion would have picked up at least seven yards down to the Tennessee 25-yard line, but likely more.

"When I say that, I don’t mean we should’ve ran it instead of passed it," Saban said. "I didn’t mean that at all. They were blitzing, and we were in empty [backfield.] You gotta throw the ball hot, and we didn’t do it exactly right.”

Will Reichard missed the ensuing 50-yard field goal for Alabama, and the Volunteers seized the opportunity. Like most of the rest of the game, Hendon Hooker had no trouble finding an open man. Two plays and 13 seconds later, Tennessee was in position for Chase McGrath's game-winning 40-yard kick for No. 6 Tennessee's 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama.