Heupel After Alabama Upset: ‘Everybody’s Lighting a Cigar Tonight’

After No. 6 Tennessee knocked off No. 3 Alabama in a 52–49 thriller in Knoxville, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was understandably fired up up for his program’s first victory over the Crimson Tide in the last 15 tries.

“Man … Rocky Top … this is college football at its absolute best!” Heupel told CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell on the field after the game.

“Our team competed for 60 minutes. These fans … phenomenal. What an environment, man,” he continued.

When asked what the win over Alabama meant after the program went 15 years without a victory over the Crimson Tide, Heupel didn’t hold back.

“Hey, it’s about this team. This is for our former players, our fans. We know what this means … everybody’s lighting a cigar tonight!” Heupel said.

The Volunteers will absolutely move up the rankings as Tennessee makes a strong case as one of the nation’s top teams through the first half of the season.

The Vols still face stiff competition in conference play the rest of the season, highlighted by a matchup against defending national champion Georgia in early November, but on this Saturday night in October, Tennessee looks the part of a serious national title contender.

