Skip to main content

Alabama Secondary Outmatched By Tennessee Pass Attack

Big plays were the Achilles heel for a defense that gave up 385 passing yards
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Alabama knew going in that the Tennessee passing attack was lethal, and it proved to be true as the Crimson Tide lost to the Volunteers, 52-49.

The defense did force quarterback Hendon Hooker to have his first interception in 262 attempts, but the sixth-year quarterback finished 21-for-30 with 385 passing yards and five touchdowns. 

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a career game for the Volunteers, finishing with 207 reception yards and five touchdowns, both a personal best.

The two main factors of the Tennessee offense were the no-huddle offense and and the big-play downfield throws. 

With the former, the Tennessee offense moved the ball with a quickness for most of the first half: besides a nine-play possession that last 4:02 in the second quarter, every drive the Volunteers had lasted less that two minutes in the first half. 

On the contrary, of Alabama's six first-half drives, only one finished under two minutes. Hooker and the Vols would immediately get the offense to quickly set and hike the ball, leaving the defense little time to adjust or to make substitutions.

The Crimson Tide defense responded and kept Tennessee from scoring on its next three drives, while Alabama's offense pulled it back into the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The no-huddle wasn't as big of a factor the second half, but the big plays were the deciding factor as Hyatt caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in the beginning of the  third quarter, followed by a 78-yard score early in the final frame. 

"I don't think the no-huddle offense was the issue for us," Nick Saban said. "I think it was covering their receivers and allowing way too many big plays. 

"They created a lot of mismatches. We were trying to play nickel, so they were trying to get their best receivers on our safeties. they did it a couple times  and we gave up big plays." Jordan Battle said earlier in the week that if the receivers get past the safeties, the last line of the secondary, "it's most likely a touchdown." 

Saban also said the defense switched to dime among other adjustments, and it helped in the second and third quarters. 

But like Saban said at the end to one of his answers, "We just gave up too many big plays."

DeMarcco Hellams led Alabama with 10 tackles to go along with his interception, followed by Brian Branch (nine), Henry To'oTo'o (eight), Jordan Battle and Deontae Lawson (seven each). 

Will Anderson Jr. finished with three tackles.

Alabama heads home next week to take on Mississippi State. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT on CBS.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Explains Alabama Playcalling on Final Drive

By Katie Windham
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs past Alabama linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) and Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) during Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
All Things Bama

Tennessee's 52-49 Clutch Win Spoils Bryce Young Treat in Third Saturday in October

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Starts at QB for Alabama Against Tennessee

By Katie Windham
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

No. 6 Tennessee Takes Down No. 3 Alabama in High-Flying Shootout, 52-49

By Joey Blackwell
Tennessee running back Eric Gray (3) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) in the fourth quarter in the second half during a game between Alabama and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
All Things Bama

Alabama at Tennessee Showdown the Hottest Ticket in College Football

By Christopher Walsh
Najee Harris at Tennessee
All Things Bama

GameDay Edition of All Things CW: Alabama at Tennessee

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama at Tennessee game cover, Oct. 18, 1969
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 15, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
J Batt
All Things Bama

Georgia Tech Hires J Batt Away from Alabama to be Athletic Director

By Christopher Walsh