Alabama Secondary Outmatched By Tennessee Pass Attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Alabama knew going in that the Tennessee passing attack was lethal, and it proved to be true as the Crimson Tide lost to the Volunteers, 52-49.

The defense did force quarterback Hendon Hooker to have his first interception in 262 attempts, but the sixth-year quarterback finished 21-for-30 with 385 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a career game for the Volunteers, finishing with 207 reception yards and five touchdowns, both a personal best.

The two main factors of the Tennessee offense were the no-huddle offense and and the big-play downfield throws.

With the former, the Tennessee offense moved the ball with a quickness for most of the first half: besides a nine-play possession that last 4:02 in the second quarter, every drive the Volunteers had lasted less that two minutes in the first half.

On the contrary, of Alabama's six first-half drives, only one finished under two minutes. Hooker and the Vols would immediately get the offense to quickly set and hike the ball, leaving the defense little time to adjust or to make substitutions.

The Crimson Tide defense responded and kept Tennessee from scoring on its next three drives, while Alabama's offense pulled it back into the game.

The no-huddle wasn't as big of a factor the second half, but the big plays were the deciding factor as Hyatt caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in the beginning of the third quarter, followed by a 78-yard score early in the final frame.

"I don't think the no-huddle offense was the issue for us," Nick Saban said. "I think it was covering their receivers and allowing way too many big plays.

"They created a lot of mismatches. We were trying to play nickel, so they were trying to get their best receivers on our safeties. they did it a couple times and we gave up big plays." Jordan Battle said earlier in the week that if the receivers get past the safeties, the last line of the secondary, "it's most likely a touchdown."

Saban also said the defense switched to dime among other adjustments, and it helped in the second and third quarters.

But like Saban said at the end to one of his answers, "We just gave up too many big plays."

DeMarcco Hellams led Alabama with 10 tackles to go along with his interception, followed by Brian Branch (nine), Henry To'oTo'o (eight), Jordan Battle and Deontae Lawson (seven each).

Will Anderson Jr. finished with three tackles.

Alabama heads home next week to take on Mississippi State. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT on CBS.