Tennessee's 52-49 Clutch Win Spoils Bryce Young Treat in Third Saturday in October

Even though the rivalry between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee is known as the Third Saturday in October, the latest installment had more of a Halloween flavor to it Saturday, complete with a lot of orange and plenty of black (and blue).

It was a "Trick or Treat" game.

One side was going to leave smoke-filled Neyland Stadium with the nice prize of a big win following a huge fright, while the other would feel like someone had pulled off a cruel prank.

This one was arguably a little on the cruel side considering the buildup, the No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup, and the way the game unfolded. But that wasn't the Crimson Tide's concern. After managing to find a way to win close games at Texas and against Texas A&M, it came up short this time, 52-49.

Here's what kind of game it was: Alabama (7-0 overall, 4-0 SEC) didn't take its first lead until after scoring on five straight possessions, and then it was still very much in doubt until the end.

With Tennessee looking formidable, Knoxville was jumping all week, hosting its biggest game in decades. After 15 straight losses in the series, all during the Nick Saban era, even many sporting neutral colors desperately wanted to believe that the Volunteers could knock off the Crimson Tide that they ignored what they were seeing and hearing, especially from the Alabama side.

Bryce Young was practicing. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner could have played against Texas A&M last week, but Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban opted to rest the quarterback coming off a sprained shoulder. Moreover, in seven career games against ranked teams, Young had thrown for 2,313 yards for an average 330.4 yards per game while completing 64.1 percent of his passes (164-256).

Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) was also down starting safety Jaylen McCollough following his arrest last weekend, was already missing cornerback Warren Burrell (out for the season with an upper-body injury), and wouldn't have wide receiver Cedric Tillman (ankle) back. Attrition had to be a concern for Josh Heupel's coaching staff.

But the Volunteers earned this shot, and rode the equivalent of a sugar rush to an early big lead while scoring three first-quarter touchdowns.

Jalin Hyat's 36-yard deep ball from Hendon Hooker to give the Vols an early 14-7 lead was a little reminiscent of last year's game, when JaVonta Payton's 57-yard touchdown resulted in the same score. But unlike the 2021 meeting, a 52-24 win for the Crimson Tide, this time Alabama was prone to making big mistakes.

After Alabama looked absolutely terrible on its next possession (which included four plays with penalties, a dropped pass on a play that could have gone for a touchdown, and a dropped snap), Tennessee quickly made it 21-7.

Three possessions, three touchdowns, in 1:58, 1:16 and 1:02

And then when the Crimson Tide defense finally made the stop, special teams gave the ball right back, setting up another score and 28-10 deficit.

At the time, the Volunteers were averaging 17 yards a completion, nine yards per snap, and had 198 yards on five drives.

But Young was just getting going, and with each completion the Crimson Tide got a little more confidence, a little more momentum.

The play that signaled his shoulder was a non-issue happened early, a picturesque throw to freshman Isaiah Bond for an over-the-shoulder catch for 33 yard-gain. Two plays later, Jahmyr Gibbs ran in an easy 8-yard touchdown.

He too would be nearly impossible to stop, topping 100 rushing yards and scoring three total times.

Despite having nine penalties in the first half, en route to a school-record 17, Alabama managed to pull with 28-20 at the break.

"We played about as bad as we can play," Saban told CBS on his way to the locker room. Tennessee had scored more points in the first half than during any game in the streak, but Alabama was still in the game.

Physically, Young was as tough as can be. He got hit in the head early on (which wasn't called), and was on the receiving end of a crushing high blow that could have been flagged for targeting (by 320-pound defensive lineman Omari Thomas) just before halftime.

Yet with each brutal shot Young always seemed to have an answer, and kept finding an open receiver en route to a 35-for-50 day, for 455 yards and two touchdowns.

By the second half no one was talking about his shoulder as the pendulum went from swinging exclusively one way to wildly going back and fourth.

Tennessee kept pace, although some cracks started to show: A missed extra point. A rare interception. Time of possession being dominated by Alabama, which appeared to have the ball at the most important time: Last.

Only it wasn't.

Midnight appeared to come for the Volunteers with 7:49 remaining, a fumble off a handoff that linebacker Dallas Turner ran in for a 11-yard touchdown. However, UT managed another touchdown thanks a pass-interference call, and Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard missed 50-yard field goal in the final seconds.

It was just enough for Hendon Hooker to steal away the win, as Tennessee made 40-yard field goal as time expired.

Fittingly, no one able to light a traditional victory cigar until the very end, and then Tennessee fans were too busy rushing the field to light up. Yet for the first during the Saban era, the Third Saturday in October turned into a nightmare for the Crimson Tide.

... and this one was all Alabama's doing.

Christopher Walsh's column regularly appears on BamaCentral .