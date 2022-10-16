CFB World Goes Wild As Tennessee Beats Nick Saban, Alabama

It was pure pandemonium in Knoxville on Saturday as No. 6 Tennessee took down No. 3 Alabama, 52-49, in a game for the ages inside Neyland Stadium.

The back-and-forth affair kicked into high gear in the second half with Tennessee up 28-20 after the Crimson Tide scored 10 unanswered points to cut the Vols lead going into halftime. The bitter SEC rivals combined for five touchdowns across the first eight drives of the half to even things at 42-all until the Tide took the lead following an 11-yard fumble return TD with less than eight minutes to play.

Tennessee would respond quickly with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by an 11-yard haul from junior receiver Jalin Hyatt to add his superb six-catch, 207-yard, five-TD performance. In the end, the instant classic came down to a field goal attempt from both teams as Tide kicker Will Reichard hooked a 50-yarder wide right, before Chase McGrath joined Vols lore by converting a wobbly 40-yard attempt on the ensuring possession to win it in the closing seconds.

As the college football world settled down from the incredible contest, reactions poured in on social media from fans stunned by Tennessee’s first win over Nick Saban and Alabama since 2006. Needless to say, there’s going to be plenty of good times and cigar lightin’ going on in Rocky Top for the foreseeable future:

