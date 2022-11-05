Skip to main content

How To Watch SEC Soccer Tournament Championship: Alabama vs. South Carolina

The Alabama Crimson Tide can with its first tournament title in program history.

The 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide soccer team has already etched itself in history, shattering multiple records and securing the first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship in program history. 

By late Sunday afternoon, the Crimson Tide will have a chance to accomplish another historical feat: win the program's first SEC Tournament championship.

To do so, coach Wes Hart and Co. will have to defeat the team seeded right below Alabama, and was the preseason favorite: the South Carolina Gamecocks.

When the two programs met in the regular season, Alabama, then ranked No. 11, defeated No. 5 South Carolina 2-0 on the strength of two second-half goals, one from each of the two stars in Felicia Knox and Riley Mattingly Parker.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. South Carolina

When: 1 p.m. CT Sunday

Where: Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, Fla.

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

How did we get here?

Both programs faced similar paths to the title game: a first-round bye, followed by a dominating quarterfinal performance before a narrow victory in the semifinal.

For Alabama, the team totaled 23 shots, including 13 on target, and looked in control from start to finish against Mississippi State. Ashlynn Serepca and Macy Clem were the goal scorers, with Serepca burying the first goal in the bottom right corner, them Clem sneaking the ball over the goal line before the defense could clear it.

It was a much tougher game in the semifinal as the Crimson Tide was down early to Vanderbilt 1-0. The lead didn't last long as Parker headed in a cross only minutes later to tie it at 1-1, then Parker delivered the dagger off a penalty kick with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

The Gamecocks had a strong showing against SEC Goalkeeper of the Year Ashley  Orkus and Ole Miss, finishing with a 3-0 shutout in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal, it went all the way to penalty kicks, but South Carolina was able to defeat sixth-seeded Georgia.

The Crimson Tide advanced to the finals for the second time in program history and first time since 1995, and the win over Vanderbilt marked the first time UA has recorded two wins in the SEC Tournament. It'll be the fourth title appearance for South Carolina.

