Spring Preview: 5 Things to Watch From Alabama football

Two months after winning the national championship, the Crimson Tide football teams returns to the practice field to start preparing for the 2021 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team will return to the practice field today for the first of 15 spring practices that will culminate with the A-Day Game on April 17.

The exhibition game at Bryant-Denny Stadium will kick off at noon CT and be televised on ESPN.

Alabama also host its Pro Day workout Tuesday (noon, SEC Network).

As for what to keep an eye on during the next month, here's the top of the list for the reigning national champions.

1. Bill O'Brien

Maybe the most intriguing move of the offseason was Bill O'Brien signing on to be Nick Saban's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Not only is he a former offensive coordinator with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and head coach at Penn State, but O'Brien was both the head coach of the Houston Texans for six years and the general manager for one.

He had a 52-48 (.520) record as an NFL head coach with four AFC South titles.

"If you look at Bill O’Brien’s track record, he was a really successful college coach," Saban said. "He was a really good coordinator in New England when he was an offensive coordinator for the Patriots. He did a tremendous job when he was the head coach at Penn State in one of the most difficult circumstances that anybody could ever be in after the Joe Paterno deal. And he did a really good job in Houston in terms of I think they went to the playoffs three or four years.

"So you’re talking about a guy that has a really good track record in terms of whatever his responsibility has been, and he’s someone I’ve always had a tremendous about of respect for. So we felt very fortunate that the timing of the situation allowed us to hire someone like that. I’m excited about it, and I think it’s a great addition to our staff here."

O'Brien inherits an Alabama offense needing to replace Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, record-setting quarterback Mac Jones and Doak Walker Award winning running back Najee Harris, plus two unanimous All-American offensive linemen.

That's all.

With so much new personnel, how much will the offense be tweaked?

2. Bryce Young

Young didn't play that much last season and 2020 spring practices were canceled, so the sophomore quarterback might learn more about running a college offense over the next four weeks than the rest of his time at Alabama combined.

Of course, that assumes everything goes well.

Young played in nine games during his first season and finished 13-for-22 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown. The most throws he had in a game was five against Tennessee.

3. Who will be the breakout player?

There's always someone who steps up in a big way during the spring, and by A-Day there's absolutely no doubt that the player is at least near the top of the depth chart.

Sometimes it's a complete surprise.

More often, though, it's either player who was a prime prospect and didn't play much or at all as a freshman, or someone heading into his final season and has extra motivation.

For the sake of picking two players, keep en eye on wide receiver Javon Baker, who had two receptions for 15 yards last season, and linebacker Chris Braswell. They simply have too much talent.

As for a more general team breakout player of a player likely to turn a big corner: Defensive lineman Tim Smith.

4. The new assistant coaches

How much will change with the new staff? It'll be hard to tell, especially since practices will remain closed due to coronavirus procedures.

The new faces include:

Jay Graham, special teams/tight ends

Doug Marrone, offensive line

Robert Gillespie, running backs

Jay Valai, cornerbacks

Fans should be looking forward to seeing how Marrone, also a former NFL head coach, handles the offensive line (this is a hint/request for the Crimson Tide video team to get him in action during the first few days for the pool feed to reporters. Bonus points will be awarded for a conversation between Marrone and linebackers coach Sal Sunseri).

5. The new guys

Alabama has more than half of its latest stellar recruiting class already on campus as early enrollees, and it may not take long for some of of the prospects to start making a push up the depth chart.

The additions include:

Quarterback: Jalen Milroe

Offensive line: James Brockermeyer, Tommy Brockermeyer, Terrence Ferguson, JC Latham.

Wide receiver: Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall, Christian Leary

Tight end: Robbie Ouzts

Defensive line: Monkell Goodwine,

Linebacker: Ian Jackson, Keanu Koht, Deontae Lawson

Defensive back: Ga’Quincy McKinstry

For those wondering which players might be able to challenge to start the season opener, keep an eye on Tommy Brockermeyer and Latham at right tackle, and the wide receivers. Alabama also has openings at inside linebacker and cornerback, but there are more veterans at those spots.

"It’ll be interesting to see how they develop," Saban said about the Crimson Tide's new wide receivers. "We’re certainly gonna need some people to step up at that position because we did lose some really good players. But we’ve had years in the past when we’ve played young guys at that position and they’ve made significant contributions.

"I use the example a lot of times when we were playing Georgia in the national championship game. [DeVonta] Smitty caught the touchdown pass; he was a freshman. [Henry] Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy were both in there. [Alex] Leatherwood was playing left tackle, Najee [Harris] was playing tailback and Tua [Tagovailoa] was playing quarterback. So, there’s gonna be a lot of opportunity at a lot of positions, but especially at wide receiver for these guys to make a contribution.”

2021 Crimson Tide Spring Practices

Roster

Depth Chart

Eligibility Tracker

This is the final story in a series previewing Alabama’s spring football practices, which get under way today.

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers/Tight ends

Offensive line

Special teams

Defensive line

Linebackers

Defensive backs

Top 5 Position Battles