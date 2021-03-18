Spring Preview: Top 5 Alabama Position Battles

Alabama lost a lot of talented players, but has a host of prospects ready to step up into bigger roles this spring

The reigning national champions are heading back to the field as Alabama will open spring practice on Friday.

Like usual, the Crimson Tide will have plenty of new faces in new places, including with the coaching staff as Nick Saban has a new offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien and other four assistant coaches running their positions groups for the first time.

While numerous key departures are preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, Alabama has plenty of holes to fill in the starting linebacker and rotations, especially on the offensive side.

Heres' a look at the five biggest competitions this spring:

1. Offensive line

Alabama has to find two new starters, and at least one of the returning players is expected to be on the move. Evan Neal went from left guard to right tackle last season, and now could be heading to left tackle.

At center, Chris Owens figures to get the first look, but he can also play other positions. So while the biggest question mark is at right tackle, where Alabama has numerous options, who plays center could be the to the whole line.

Alabama has a lot of versatility and a lot of depth. Among those to watch include veterans Kendall Randolph, Tommy Brown, Pierce Quick and Javion Cohen at guard and tackle, Darrian Dalcourt at center, and newcomers JC Latham, Tommy Brockermeyer and Terrence Ferguson.

2. Cornerback/Secondary

All-American Patrick Surtain II has moved on to the NFL, and finding a replacement won't be easy. Josh Jobe is set at one spot, but it'll be interesting to see if he stays on the same side or moves into Surtain's former role.

Look for Alabama to experiment with players learning new positions in the secondary, if for no other reason to develop depth. Among those vying to start at corner include Jalyn Armour-Davis, Marcus Banks, Ronald Williams and prize early enrollee Ga’Quincy McKinstry.

3. Wide receiver

There's John Metchie III and Slade Bolden, and then a whole bunch of questions marks. The coaches will be looking for someone to step up in a big way, and also show chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young.

Javon Baker, Traeshon Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell all earned some playing time last season, but Alabama also has some prize early enrollees in Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary.

4. Inside linebacker

The first decision will be whether to play Christian Harris at middle linebacker or keep him at weakside, although the positions are pretty much interchangeable.

Jaylen Moody stepped in for Harris against Arkansas, and Shane Lee started in 2019, so the competition will begin with them. Demouy Kennedy and Jackson Bratton will look to step up, along with some talented newcomers.

Could an outside linebacker move to the interior to challenge for the starting job? Don't be surprised if a couple get a look this spring.

5. Running back

Senior Brian Robinson Jr. will have every chance to win the starting job, but there's a ton of talent in the backfield. How Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Kyle Edwards line up will be something to watch, especially Trey Sanders coming off an injury for a car accident, and prize prospect Camar Wheaton arriving over the summer.

