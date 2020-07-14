SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate J.C. Latham Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: J.C. Latham 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 305 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Committed to: Alabama 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Prototype tackle body. Broad shoulders, big chest and long arms. Relatively narrow midsection. Sturdy yet lean legs and trunk. Will have no trouble adding mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Natural bend and flexibility. Sudden change-of-direction ability in phone booth and open space. Shows exceptional balance, almost always keeping base wide. Merely above-average strength will improve markedly with training. 

Instincts: Motor runs, but doesn’t always finish with authority. Expertly mirrors feet of rushers in pass protection. Looks to help fellow lineman when left uncovered, sometimes providing devastating chips. Keeps eyes on target while working to second level. 

Polish: Kick-slides like a multi-year starter. Never loses balance as pass protector. Frequently uses hands and reach to engage and re-direct while sliding. Squares up to defenders before thumping in run game. Could take better advantage of length while run blocking. 

Bottom Line: Latham seems destined to be next in Alabama’s long line of stellar left tackles. He needs to get stronger and work on his punch, but already has the footwork needed to stymie SEC pass-rushers. If Latham even merely scrapes his ceiling, expect to eventually see him playing on Sundays.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American