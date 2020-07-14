SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jaeden Roberts Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jaeden Roberts 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 345 pounds 
Position: Offensive Guard  
School: Houston (Texas) North Shore
Committed to: Auburn 
Projected Position: Offensive Guard 

Frame: Tall with great mass in upper half. Broad shoulders with adequate length. Some muscle definition in arms and room to proportion into legs. 

Athleticism: Moves better than one would expect, but not the quickest blocking prospect. Hand movement is functional out of deep stance. Quick to engage on double teams and down blocks with one-step force. Occasional reach ability once head gets around. 

Instincts: Can get to the block point with flat back and considerable leverage due to size and strength. Naturally strong anchor with low center of gravity. One-way redirection ability with finishing power and despite to play through the whistle. Solid feel versus the blitz with wide contact potential. 

Polish: Elite punch with great body control. Immovable against bull rush and owns high win rates versus head-up challengers. Methodical kick slide with extremely wide base, adding to patient approach as pass protector. Could stand to maximize extension when retreating. Can play high at times. 

Bottom Line: Roberts has old-school interior offensive guard prospect DNA in his build, immense strength and grit in the trenches. He is a phone booth dominator with great success as a run blocker along with the tools to vastly improve his pass protection. As he trims and works to gain agility, has a chance to potentially play more than one position down the line.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American