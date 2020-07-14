SI All-American Candidate Jaeden Roberts Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jaeden Roberts

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 345 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Houston (Texas) North Shore

Committed to: Auburn

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Tall with great mass in upper half. Broad shoulders with adequate length. Some muscle definition in arms and room to proportion into legs.

Athleticism: Moves better than one would expect, but not the quickest blocking prospect. Hand movement is functional out of deep stance. Quick to engage on double teams and down blocks with one-step force. Occasional reach ability once head gets around.

Instincts: Can get to the block point with flat back and considerable leverage due to size and strength. Naturally strong anchor with low center of gravity. One-way redirection ability with finishing power and despite to play through the whistle. Solid feel versus the blitz with wide contact potential.

Polish: Elite punch with great body control. Immovable against bull rush and owns high win rates versus head-up challengers. Methodical kick slide with extremely wide base, adding to patient approach as pass protector. Could stand to maximize extension when retreating. Can play high at times.

Bottom Line: Roberts has old-school interior offensive guard prospect DNA in his build, immense strength and grit in the trenches. He is a phone booth dominator with great success as a run blocker along with the tools to vastly improve his pass protection. As he trims and works to gain agility, has a chance to potentially play more than one position down the line.