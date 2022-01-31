Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Alabama Lands First 2023 Commitment, National Signing Day Upcoming

Alabama may not be done with its 2022 class, as the 2023 class gains its first verbal commitment.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - In the recruiting realm, there is no off-season. Alabama football began its list of 2023 commits on Monday morning with the addition of four-star safety Elliot Washington II, meanwhile the 2022 class will be wrapped up with National Signing Day on Wednesday. 

Washington is a legacy player for Alabama, as his father played basketball for the Crimson Tide and legendary coach Wimp Sanderson. His commitment comes off the heels of his visit during Alabama's junior day, as a host of talented football players from the 2023 class were in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. 

Washington is the first defensive back commit under Alabama's new DB coach Travaris Robinson, who has produced elite defensive backs that have succeeded in college as well as the next level. 

BamaCentral's Tony Tsoukalas was able to catch up with multiple recruits who were at the junior day, including edge rusher Keon Keeley, defensive lineman Stephiylan Green and defensive back Makari Vickers

Class of 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley.
Class of 2023 cornerback Makari Vickers and his family met with Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Saturday.
Class of 2023 defensive lineman Stephiylan Green earned an Alabama offer from Nick Saban on Saturday.

For the 2022 class, Alabama brought in another impressive haul on Early Signing Day back in December. Plus, the Crimson Tide added three vital pieces via the transfer portal in Jahmyr Gibbs, Eli Ricks, and Jermaine Burton. 

Jahmyr Gibbs 1
Eli Ricks at LSU
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite already holding the most SI99 signees in the class with 12, Alabama may still be looking to add more talent come Wednesday. Alabama has been mentioned in the mix to land 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman Jalen Farmer, who is a verbal commitment to Florida currently. With the coaching change at Florida, the Crimson Tide may have an opportunity flip the lane clearer out of the state of Georgia. 

Danny Lewis Jr., a 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end, is also on the Crimson Tide's radar. Alabama lost a commitment from Jaleel Skinner, who flipped to Miami on Early Signing Day. So, Alabama is still in the market for another tight end in the 2022 class to join Elijah Brown, and Lewis may be the guy to fill that void come Wednesday.  

