The Extra Point Can DeVonta Smith Become the Top WR2 in the NFL?

Week 3 of the NFL regular season may have been the best for Alabama products thus far.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith finished with career highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (169), with 156 of those yards and a touchdown in the first half. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is climbing the ranks of WR2s. As long as Jalen Hurts stays hot, Smith could potentially out-target WR1 A.J. Brown.

Titans running back Derrick Henry got back to his old self by leading Tennessee with 143 all-purpose yards in their first win of the season.

Steelers running back Najee Harris hasn't had the best start to the season, especially since the Pittsburgh offense is ranked very low. However, Harris will be playing a subpar New York Jets run defense on Sunday, meaning a breakout game is likely.

Harris was arguably the best player for Alabama during the 2019 instant classic against LSU. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are looking to avenge the loss on Thursday night against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals.

