The Extra Point: Is Josh Jacobs the Key to the Raiders' Success?

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 4 of the NFL season.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost each of their first three games this season. The addition of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has helped the offense, but it hadn’t been enough to get them into the win column yet. 

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been an almost under-the-radar threat in the backfield, finishing with about 60 yards per game the first three weeks.

In Week 4, Jacobs led Las Vegas to its first win of the season with 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The 2017 CFP national champion also finished with five receptions for 31 yards.

The Raiders have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. NFL analysts will mention players like Adams, Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, but it's unlikely that they include Jacobs.

If he continues to have games that are half as good as Week 4, then Jacobs could be the key to the Raiders' success moving forward.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was arguably the most polarizing player in the NFL last season. The 2021-22 interception king also allowed the most yards to opposing wide receivers.

In the first four weeks of this season, Diggs has slowly turned his reputation into a lockdown corner. In Week 4, he locked down Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin all game long. Diggs yielded just two catches for 15 yards on six targets. He also had his second interception of the season.

