Three Alabama Football Players Named Sporting News All-Americans

Will Anderson was named to the first team, while Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry earn second team honors.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named a Sporting News First Team All-American, while defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry garnered second-team selections from the organization, it was announced Tuesday.

Anderson continues to rack up the awards ahead of the Sugar Bowl, most recently winning the Lott IMPACT Trophy along with being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and receiving All-America First Team honors from multiple outlets. The argument could be made that Anderson is potentially leaving Alabama as the most decorated player in program history.

The junior linebacker led the SEC in sacks and tackles, while finishing near the top nationally in both categories. Anderson also had 17 tackles for loss which added up to 17 yards.

McKinstry, a sophomore cornerback for Alabama, has received third All-American honor, being named to the FWAA Second Team as a punt returner and Associated Press Third Team. He's also received First Team All-SEC honors from both the league office and the coaches.

McKinstry's 12 pass breakups led the Alabama defense, and he also finished second nationally with 317 punt return yards for an average of 15.8 yards per return.

Battle, a senior safety, was named a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press. The AP also named Battle to the All-SEC First Team, and he was named a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He also ranks fourth on the Crimson Tide defense with 62 total tackles.

Alabama has one more game this season, an appearance in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

