Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Throwbuck$ Crimson Tikes: Making Bread

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

We interrupt your previously scheduled Throwback Crimson Tikes cartoon to bring you the following message ... 

Crimson Tikes: Making Bread

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Making Bread
All Things Bama

Throwbuck$ Crimson Tikes: Making Bread

Nick Saban, Sports Illustrated SEC Preview, Alabama Rising, July 29, 2009
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 29, 2021

david shaw
All Things Bama

Talk of the Tide: David Shaw's "Alabama Value" Comments Prove Nick Saban Ahead of the Curve on NIL

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Henry Ruggs III Has a Lot to Prove This Season

Josh Primo
All Things Bama

2021 NBA Draft Promises to Be Exciting Night For Alabama Basketball

Evan Neal, Alabama practice, October 14, 2020
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Tackle Evan Neal

2021 SEC Tournament, Alabama basketball trophy
All Things Bama

SEC Announces Conference Schedule for Alabama Basketball, Rest of Conference

Some of Alabama's national individual awards on display
All Things Bama

Alabama Watch List Tracker: Will Reichard Named to Lou Groza Preseason Watch List