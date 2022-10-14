Peyton Manning Will Be Guest Picker in Tennessee for ‘College GameDay’

Peyton Manning is set to return to his alma mater for a little pregame fun ahead of Tennessee’s anticipated clash with Alabama.

The NFL Hall of Famer and Vols legend is set to join the crew of ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday for the first time as the guest picker, the popular pregame show announced Thursday. Manning’s presence will add even more intrigue to the contest between the No. 8-ranked Vols (5-0) and No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0) as the SEC rivals enter their matchup undefeated for the first time 1989.

A proud alum with deep-rooted ties to the university, Manning forged a lasting legacy during his four years at Tennessee from 1994 to 1997. The legendary quarterback led the Vols to the SEC title to cap his stellar senior season, a year that saw the All-American finish as the runner-up to the Heisman Trophy after earning numerous national awards.

Manning’s No. 16 Tennesee jersey was retired in 2005, before his induction into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. He finished his collegiate career with 11,201 passing yards, 89 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Saturday’s visit will be Gameday’s second to Rocky Top this season after Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee descended upon campus on Sept. 24. WWE star, former Vols track and field standout and Knoxville native Bianca Belair served as the guest picker that day prior to Tennessee’s 38–33 win over Florida.

College GameDay airs at 9 a.m. ET, with the weekly picks starting around 11:30 a.m. Tennesee-Alabama will kick off on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.

More College Football Coverage: