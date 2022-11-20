Where Alabama Stands in Polls After Crazy Weekend of College Football

What was supposed to be a regular weekend of college football with just two ranked versus ranked matchups turned out to be anything but that.

The top four teams (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU) all came away with narrow victories, and South Carolina knocked Tennessee right out of the College Football Playoff race with the 63-38 upset of the Volunteers.

It wasn't the prettiest or flashiest game, but Alabama handled business against its FCS opponent in Austin Peay. And with Tennessee's loss, the Crimson Tide moved up one spot in the coaches poll. However, Alabama was jumped by Clemson in the AP Poll and stayed at No. 8.

Here's how the polls shook out for Week 13:

AP Poll

(ranking, team, first-place votes, total points record)

1. Georgia (62), 1574, 11-0

2. Ohio State (1), 1507, 11-0

3. Michigan, 1446, 11-0

4. TCU, 1395, 11-0

5. USC, 1293, 10-1

6. LSU, 1241, 9-2

7. Clemson, 1152, 10-1

8. Alabama, 1131, 9-2

9. Tennessee, 1058, 9-2

10. Oregon, 1009, 9-2

11. Penn State, 994, 9-2

12. Washington, 879, 9-2

13. Notre Dame, 710, 8-3

14. Utah, 709, 8-3

15. Kansas State, 697, 8-3

16. Florida State, 579, 8-3

17. UCLA, 562, 8-3

18. North Carolina, 464, 9-2

19. Tulane, 441, 9-2

20. Ole Miss, 395, 8-3

21. Cincinnati, 353, 9-2

22. Oregon State, 271, 8-3

23. Coastal Carolina, 186, 9-1

24. Texas, 128, 7-4

25. UCF, 87, 8-3

Others receiving votes:

UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1

Coaches Poll

(ranking, team, first-place votes, total points record)

1. Georgia (59), 1546, 11-0

2. Ohio State (1), 1484, 11-0

3. Michigan (2), 1420, 11-0

4. TCU, 1372, 11-0

5. USC, 1277, 10-1

6. LSU, 1229, 9-2

7. Alabama, 1147, 9-2

8. Clemson, 1142, 10-1

9. Oregon, 1004, 9-2

10. Penn State, 990, 9-2

11. Tennessee, 950, 9-2

12. Washington, 855, 9-2

13. Kansas State, 761, 8-3

14. Utah, 703, 8-3

15. Notre Dame, 657, 8-3

16. Florida State, 562, 8-3

17. North Carolina, 496, 9-2

18. UCLA, 483, 8-3

19. Ole Miss, 429, 8-3

20. Tulane, 386, 9-2

21. Cincinnati, 376, 9-2

22. Oregon State, 257, 8-3

23. Coastal Carolina, 222, 9-1

24. Texas, 112, 7-4

25. UTSA, 70, 9-2

Schools dropped out:

No. 18 Central Florida; No. 24 Oklahoma State; No. 25 NC State.

Others receiving votes:

Central Florida 41; Troy 39; South Carolina 38; Pittsburgh 17; Wake Forest 16; Iowa 15; Louisville 9; Boise State 9; South Alabama 8; Illinois 8; Air Force 6; Purdue 5; Washington State 3; Liberty 3; Georgia Tech 2; Mississippi State 1.

This story will be updated.

