Carl Tucker - Fullback Alabama Crimson Tide 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

CARL TUCKER | Alabama | FB | #86 | Sr | 6011 | 248 | 4.78e | Cornelius, NC | William Amos Hough | 02.06.

Overview:

The North Carolina transfer did not record a catch for the Crimson Tide in 2020 but was a part of their successful running game. Tucker was utilized as a tight end as well as a lead-blocking fullback when Alabama deployed heavy personnel. He is a physical player which is evident when he engages opponents, completely stopping their momentum. The North Carolina native has active feet in pass protection and the run game, allowing him to handle rushing linebackers on the edge and stay attached to opponents in the run game. Tucker’s leg drive is strong as he softens up the edge as a down blocker and finishes blocks at the second level. As a lead blocker, he tends to get too aggressive causing him to whiff occasionally. Defenders are able to stack and shed him relatively easily due to his lack of length. He is a limited athlete that will not separate and was rarely used as a receiver but displayed soft hands when he was. Tucker projects as a camp fullback with an intriguing blocking ability that could propel him onto a roster. He will only be interesting to teams which roster a fullback and has to show that he can contribute on special teams.

Background:

Raised outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started 7 of 13 games played as a freshman. Started 4 games missing the rest of the season to injury and redshirt. Started 6 of 10 games played as a sophomore. Played in 11 games missing 2 games due to injury as a junior. Transferred from North Carolina to Alabama.

