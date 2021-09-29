2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 4

When the Tennessee Titans traded for Julio Jones, team officials envisioned a more prolific passing attack, and more balanced offense.
The former Alabama standout has 204 receiving yards on the season, but was used sparingly during the second half, and not at all in the fourth quarter, during Sunday’s 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Titans are being cautious with Jones, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury.
“This is what we do,” head coach Mike Vrabe said per All Titans. “This is not an issue with his performance. This isn’t an issue with anything other than me making a decision and saying, ‘Hey man, let’s see if we can get through this, and survive, and win this football game.’
“It is a long season.”
Consequently, Derrick Henry has remained the focal point of the offense, and he's off to his best start yet with 353 rushing yards on 80 carries. With the season having expanded to 17 games, that puts him on average to finish with exactly 2,000 yards (see video).
Remember, last season Henry became just the eighth running back in NFL history to reach the 2,000-yard milestone in a single season. No one has been able to do it twice.
Like how Henry has been able to wear down defenses in a game, his numbers have traditionally improved as a season progresses:
|Month
|Yards/Attempt
|Rushing TDs
September
4.00
9
October
4.33
10
November
5.60
15
December
5.50
21
SEE ALSO: How Derrick Henry Survives 400 Touches A Year
Game of the Week
It might be the game of the year. Tom Brady is heading back to New England to face his former coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots. It's also the return of tight end Rob Gronkowki. They aren't just coming back to the place were Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls and 17 division titles (their combined 249 wins, including postseason, is the most ever by a coach and starting quarterback duo), but as Super Bowl champions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski ranks first in New England history with 79 touchdown receptions, second with 7,861 receiving yards and fifth with 521 career receptions. Brady enters the week with 80,291 career passing yards, and needs just 68 more to break the NFL’s career record, held by Drew Brees (80,358). And the quarterback on the other sideline? Rookie Mac Jones.
Honorable mention: The Titans at the Jets if for no other reason than to see Quinnen Williams and C.J. Mosley try and stop Henry.
Week 4 NFL Schedule
Thursday's Game (all times CT)
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, NFL Network, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, Fox, noon
Houston at Buffalo, CBS, noon
Detroit at Chicago, Fox, noon
Carolina at Dallas, Fox, noon
Indianapolis at Miami, CBS, noon
Cleveland at Minnesota, CBS, noon
New York Giants at New Orleans, Fox, noon
Tennessee at New York Jets, CBS, noon
Kansas City at Philadelphia, CBS, noon
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, Fox, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, Fox, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Denver, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New England, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Game
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN, 7: 15 p.m.
Notes
• Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs is tied for the league lead with three interceptions.
• With his 14 catches for 102 yards, Najee Harris tied Saquon Barkley (208) and Roy Helu (2011) for the most single-game receptions by a rookie running back in NFL history.
• Jaylen Waddle's 12 catches last week were the most receptions by a rookie since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. He leads all rookies with 22 catches.
This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule
