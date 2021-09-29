2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 4

The most elaborate database on Crimson Tide football players in the NFL will follow everyone's progress through Week 4, including Monday Night Football.

When the Tennessee Titans traded for Julio Jones, team officials envisioned a more prolific passing attack, and more balanced offense.

The former Alabama standout has 204 receiving yards on the season, but was used sparingly during the second half, and not at all in the fourth quarter, during Sunday’s 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Titans are being cautious with Jones, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

“This is what we do,” head coach Mike Vrabe said per All Titans. “This is not an issue with his performance. This isn’t an issue with anything other than me making a decision and saying, ‘Hey man, let’s see if we can get through this, and survive, and win this football game.’

“It is a long season.”

Consequently, Derrick Henry has remained the focal point of the offense, and he's off to his best start yet with 353 rushing yards on 80 carries. With the season having expanded to 17 games, that puts him on average to finish with exactly 2,000 yards (see video).

Remember, last season Henry became just the eighth running back in NFL history to reach the 2,000-yard milestone in a single season. No one has been able to do it twice.

Like how Henry has been able to wear down defenses in a game, his numbers have traditionally improved as a season progresses:

Month Yards/Attempt Rushing TDs September 4.00 9 October 4.33 10 November 5.60 15 December 5.50 21

SEE ALSO: How Derrick Henry Survives 400 Touches A Year

Game of the Week

It might be the game of the year. Tom Brady is heading back to New England to face his former coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots. It's also the return of tight end Rob Gronkowki. They aren't just coming back to the place were Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls and 17 division titles (their combined 249 wins, including postseason, is the most ever by a coach and starting quarterback duo), but as Super Bowl champions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski ranks first in New England history with 79 touchdown receptions, second with 7,861 receiving yards and fifth with 521 career receptions. Brady enters the week with 80,291 career passing yards, and needs just 68 more to break the NFL’s career record, held by Drew Brees (80,358). And the quarterback on the other sideline? Rookie Mac Jones.

Honorable mention: The Titans at the Jets if for no other reason than to see Quinnen Williams and C.J. Mosley try and stop Henry.

Week 4 NFL Schedule

Thursday's Game (all times CT)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, NFL Network, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, Fox, noon

Houston at Buffalo, CBS, noon

Detroit at Chicago, Fox, noon

Carolina at Dallas, Fox, noon

Indianapolis at Miami, CBS, noon

Cleveland at Minnesota, CBS, noon

New York Giants at New Orleans, Fox, noon

Tennessee at New York Jets, CBS, noon

Kansas City at Philadelphia, CBS, noon

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, Fox, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, Fox, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, CBS, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Game

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN, 7: 15 p.m.

Notes

• Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs is tied for the league lead with three interceptions.

• With his 14 catches for 102 yards, Najee Harris tied Saquon Barkley (208) and Roy Helu (2011) for the most single-game receptions by a rookie running back in NFL history.

• Jaylen Waddle's 12 catches last week were the most receptions by a rookie since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. He leads all rookies with 22 catches.

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule

