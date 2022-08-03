Skip to main content

2022 Bama in the NFL Tracker: How to Watch the Hall of Fame Game

The Crimson Tide will have players on both sides when the Jaguars and Raiders square off in the first exhibition game of the 2022 NFL season. But how much might they play?

Congratulations, you made it to 2022 football season. 

Thursday evening, before any of the colleges get going with fall camps, the NFL will hold its first exhibition of the preseason with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton Ohio. 

The first full week of games is next week. 

While the Hall of Fame Game is often lacking in star players, as many coaches elect not to use many established starters, it could be a big game for former Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. 

The first-round pick in 2021 is competing with Brandon Parker and rookie seventh-round pick Thayer Munford for a starting job and significant playing time. 

“Yeah, just me being from Bama, I’m no stranger to competition," Leatherwood told reporters including Sports Illustrated's Raiders site

"So, I know exactly how to handle it.”

2022 Hall of Fame Game

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m., CT
  • Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio
  • Live stream: NBC and Peacock
  • Teams: The Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tickets: If you've ever wondered what tickets for the Hall of Fame go for, they range from $80 - $225.
  • Enshrinement: The Class of 2022 is comprised of six players, one coach and one contributor. It includes offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, linebacker Sam Mills and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, Coach Dick Vermeil, and Art McNally, a former on-field official and Supervisor of Officials.
  • Enshrinement ceremony: Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN and the NFL Network.

The Raiders also have cornerback Anthony Averett, guard Lester Cotton Sr., and running backs Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs on the roster. 

The Jaguars have only one former Crimson Tide player, Cam Robinson at left tackle. 

Making things a little more unpredictable, though, is that both teams have new head coaches. 

Per Jaguars Report, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has already announced that both starting quarterbackTrevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne wouldn't play. With James Robinson also clearly not playing, and and C.J. Beathard ruled out, the rookie running back Snoop Conner and third-year quarterback Jake Luton are expected to get a lot of playing time. 

Conner, who played at Ole Miss, is competing with fourth-year running back Ryquell Armstead to be the No. 3 running back.

"I like where he's at," Pederson said. "I like his progression right now. He's done well with blitz protection and seeing things and catching the ball out of the backfield. Again, these games coming up now are going to be very meaningful to him. That's a competition battle that we're going to really keep our eye on.”

The Raiders are coached by former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. One of the position groups being overhauled is the offensive line, which returned seven players who started at least one game last season. 

“Yeah, it’s just all about going in each day and just keeping your head down and working," Leatherwood said. "Make the main thing, the main thing. I do my work; they do their work. Just have fun and compete.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bama in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Bama in the NFL Season Preview Series (so far) ...

Bama in the NFL: Arizona Cardinals

Bama in the NFL: Atlanta Falcons

Bama in the NFL: Baltimore Ravens

Bama in the NFL: Buffalo Bills

Bama in the NFL: Carolina Panthers

Bama in the NFL: Chicago Bears

Bama in the NFL: Cincinnati Bengals

Bama in the NFL: Cleveland Browns

Bama in the NFL: Dallas Cowboys

Bama in the NFL: Denver Broncos

Bama in the NFL: Detroit Lions

Bama in the NFL: Green Bay Packers

Bama in the NFL: Houston Texans

Bama in the NFL: Indianapolis Colts

The Bama in the NFL Tracker will be updated throughout the weekend, and appears every week of the NFL season on BamaCentral. 

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban and Eli Gold at the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
All Things Bama

Legendary Alabama Announcer Eli Gold Sidelined Due to Health Reasons

By Christopher Walsh1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Outside Linebackers/Edge Rusher

By Edwin Stanton3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated cover, August 3, 1981, John Hannah
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
TBT champions: Blue Collar U
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Watches His Former Players Win $1 Million Title in The Basketball Tournament

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago
Ryan Kelly
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Ryan Kelly Make the All-Pro Leap in Indianapolis?

By Hunter De Siver18 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs the ball after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends

By Edwin Stanton20 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) puts the old leather helmet on head coach Nick Saban at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after defeating the Miami Hurricanes.
All Things Bama

Three-And-Out: Is Nick Saban the best in college football at adapting?

By Joey Blackwell22 hours ago
Independence's Ty Lockwood (4) runs the ball during the game against Blackman on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020,
Recruiting

Alabama Flips Ohio State's First Commitment in Class of 2023

By Christopher Walsh22 hours ago