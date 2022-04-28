2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver Jameson Williams

Although a knee injury sidelined him in the National Championship Game, he's still expected to be a strong first-round selection.

Here's the No. 1 question Alabama fans had about Jameson Williams after watching him play his final season with the Crimson Tide, and helping it reach the national championship game:

How does a player with his ability catch only 15 passes at Ohio State?

Specifically, Williams played in 22 games and made just six starts over two seasons with the Buckeyes. He finished with 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns, including a 45-yard touchdown during Ohio State’s 49-28 win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

Granted, Ohio State had some amazing wide receivers at the time, including Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who both expect to be first-round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft as well. But 15?

Williams is originally from St. Louis, and not only scored 22 touchdowns as a senior at Cardinal Ritter College Prep but also broke Ezekiel Elliott's state record in the 300-meter hurdles. He followed him to Ohio State before transferring to Alabama last year.

It turned out to be a brilliant move.

He finished with 1,572 receiving yards on 79 catches before suffering a torn ACL in the National Championship Game. He averaged 19.9 yards per catch, 104.8 yards per game, with 15 receiving touchdowns. Williams also had two kick returns for touchdowns and finished with 1,947 all-purpose yards.

Williams led in the nation with four touchdowns of 70-plus yards, and 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards. He and John Metchie III, who also got hurt against Georgia although in the SEC Championship Game, were the second receiver combo in Alabama history to each top 1,000 yards during a season.

Among the five services the NCAA uses to determine consensus All-American status, he was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and The Sporting News, and second-team from the American Football Coaches Association and Walter Camp as a wide receiver, and from the Football Writers Association of America as a return specialist.

Measurements Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6-1.5

Weight: 179

Hand: 91/4

Arm: 321/8

Wing: 757/8 Combine/Pro Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport Did not participate in any drills due to coming off knee surgery. However, his recovery appears to be going well: Pros TG Paschal/BamaCentral Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly. Shows the advanced route-running ability to change speeds throughout his stem. A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. After the catch, Williams has the ability to make people miss and make plays in space. Extremely gifted athlete with quick feet and can run any route in a system. Dangerous special teamer, can take any kick or punt to the house and consistently is able to put his team in good field position. Cons Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK Balance and physicality throughout the route could improve, gets knocked off his stem at times. Still has room to grow as a route runner, adding head fakes and jab steps. Getting cornerbacks’ hips turned and attacking blindspots will add to his game. A few concentration drops need to be cleaned up. Also, he needs to cut down on the body catches. NFL Draft Bible Assessment Alabama Athletics "Williams is a special athlete that has exploded in a new offense this season. At Ohio State, he was buried in the depth chart behind other talented receivers. However, his elite speed and ability to make big plays may put him above his former teammates. "Like former Bama receiver Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams has the explosiveness to match him, with a bigger frame." BamaCentral Analysis Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Williams has some dropped passes during the first half of the season, but it seemed to be something he corrected as he continued to make strides and got more comfortable in the Crimson Tide offense. By the end of the season, both he and John Metchie II were clicking with Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young, with Williams a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. The trio helped lead Alabama to a win against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, however with both receivers sidelined by knee injuries the Bulldogs pulled out the win in the rematch for the national title. Assuming his ability to separate and extra burst are still there following the injury (and all indications are that he'll make a full recovery), Williams has a very promising future in the NFL. Quote Alabama Athletics "In a world where he doesn't get hurt, he's a top-10 pick." — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network draft analyst Projection Mid-first round.

BamaCentral will profile each of the former Crimson Tide players expected to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is the final story in the series:

