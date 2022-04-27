2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Running Back Brian Robinson Jr.

The Hometown standout is ready to take his grinding game to the final level and show he belongs in the National Football League.

Brian Robinson Jr.'s story is one of perseverance.

The hometown product attended Hillcrest High School, where he rushed for 990 yards on 161 attempts with 18 rushing touchdowns as a senior while adding 24 receptions for 302 yards and two scores. The four-star product grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide, especially after Nick Saban arrived in 2007.

"The one game that probably stuck out to me the most was the first one I got a chance to watch," Robinson said. "That was the game versus Texas in Pasadena, Mark Ingram's Heisman year. That was the first time I got to see them play in a big game like that. And watching them dominate, that performance, it really stuck out to me."

Robinson committed to Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss. But he was deep on the depth chart, and for the first couple of years primarily used as a short-yardage back or on kick returns.

He finally entered the rotation in 2019, and finished with 96 carries for 441 yards and five touchdowns, and similarly in 2020 had 91 carries for 483 yards and six touchdowns while backing up Najee Harris.

“I really just learned just the work process," Robinson said. "Just how we need to go about working every single day to get what we want. Being beside those guys, just seeing them work hard every day and create opportunities for themselves on NFL rosters as they are right now, I just use that as motivation for me.”

With Harris having left for the NFL as Alabama's all-time leading rusher, Robinson finally took over in the backfield. He started all 13 games and finished with 248 carries for 1268 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus added 32 catches for 268 yards and another two scores.

“B-Rob has always been a hard worker," Saban said during the 2021 season. "He's always been a tough guy. He's really shown a lot of perseverance in doing those things and not getting tremendous reward for it, because he's never really had an opportunity to be the man. But I think based on what he's invested in the program, what he's done and the production that he's had when he has played, he certainly deserves that opportunity. And I think he's taking advantage of it right now.”

Power back with very good size who possesses below-average speed and is a good pass blocker. Robinson has good vision and plays urgently with active feet. His lack of explosiveness and lower body stiffness limits his ability to generate explosive gains and make defenders miss. Robinson projects as a depth piece or practice squad running back. He can get on the field as a blocker and special teamer. His lack of athleticism limits his ability to earn a high number of carries. BamaCentral Analysis Alabama Athletics Robinson is a grinder in the backfield, plus can also line up at fullback and help return kicks. Granted, he's not as explosive as some other running backs in the draft, but he's dependable and can gain yards after contact. He's able to handle a big workload and he has fast feet for his size, which is the kind of thing that scouts really notice. At some point many expect there to be a run on running backs, which will probably begin early during the third day of the draft (fourth round) when teams start looking to add depth. Robinson expects to be in the middle of it, so the sooner the run begins the better for him. Otherwise, he could slide into the fifth round. Quote Senior Bowl "Sometimes I had to explain to some of these recruits that everything is not going to necessarily be handed to you, but everybody has their own story. Some people have just different opportunities. Some guys come in and they're granted the opportunity after their freshman/sophomore year. Some guys like myself had to wait four years beside four or five great players before they really get an opportunity to play. "But everybody's story is just different. But regardless of when your opportunity is going to be granted, you still have to prepare for it. But when they open the doors for you, if you're not ready for, the opportunity, and you didn't prepare yourself for it, then you wasted your time complaining. "So I just spent less time complaining about when I was going to get an opportunity, just spending more time training working towards what I was going to do when I did get the opportunity." — Brian Robinson Jr. Projection TG Paschal/BamaCentral Fourth round

