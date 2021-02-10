Guard Lester Cotton Sr. Signs With Raiders

The former Crimson Tide guard signs with the Raiders after getting waived by Las Vegas last season.

The free agency additions continue for the Silver and Black.

On Tuesday, the Raiders announced that they have signed guard Lester Cotton Sr.

Cotton Sr. is a 6-foot-4, 335-pound guard, who was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2019, he spent 13 games on the practice squad and appeared in one game for the Raiders. During 2020, Cotton Sr. was waived by the Raiders before the season began.

Cotton Sr’s college experience comes from Alabama, as he started 28 games in four years including 10 at left guard and 18 at right guard.

During the senior year, he moved to the left guard position and helped his offense rank No.3 in scoring average in the nation.

Once again, while right now the Raiders are slowly adding players who have the potential to make the team and make an impact pending on how they do during the offseason training program and training camp, it’s always a good idea to know what kind of players the Raiders are signing.

The Silver and Black signing a guard, albeit while he was waived last year, is still a good sign knowing that the Raiders have a little bit of shifting to do on the offensive line this off-season.

Nonetheless, I’ll keep you updated as the Raiders continue to add players to their roster during free agency.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1