Seahawks Release Veteran G Chance Warmack

After opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warmack will have to hope for another opportunity to present itself after Seattle decided to cut ties before the start of the new league year in March.
With the offseason officially under way, the Seahawks have parted ways with veteran guard Chance Warmack.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle released Warmack on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent who can sign with any team at any time.

Warmack, 29, originally signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks on March 30, 2020 after sitting out the previous season. The former first-round pick out of Alabama hoped to resurrect his career in the Pacific Northwest competing for a roster spot against the likes of Jordan Simmons and Phil Haynes.

However, Warmack became the first and only Seahawk to decide to voluntarily opt out of the 2020 season in late July, with reports surfacing he had a family member die from COVID-19 and he had been exposed to several people with the virus. Since he wasn't deemed "at risk," he received a $150,000 stipend from the league.

By choosing to opt out, Warmack's contract tolled to 2021 and Seattle maintained his rights. But having not appeared in a game since 2018, the organization decided it was time to move on and he will have to hope another team gives him a shot to return to the field next season.

