Tua time has taken hold of South Florida as former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 as a starter and has the Miami Dolphins in the playoff hunt.

When he passed for 169 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, adding up to a 106.9 passer rating (note that the college and pro passer ratings are based on different statistics), he became just the second rookie quarterback during the Super Bowl era to win his first three starts without having a pass picked off.

He joined Carson Wentz in 2016.

Sunday, when Tagovailoa will see his former top target Jerry Jeudy at Denver, Tagovailoa will attempt to become only the second rookie quarterback in 40 years to win his first four NFL starts.

The player he would join is still playing. Only Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who won his first 13 starts as a rookie in 2004, owns a longer streak during that span:

The rookie starters with the most consecutive wins to begin an NFL career in the Super Bowl era (1966-present):

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh, 2004, 13

Mike Kruczek, Pittsburgh, 1976, 6

Phil Simms, N.Y. Giants, 1979, 4

Virgil Carter, Chicago, 1968, 4

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami, 2020, 3* *Active streak

Two things to keep in mind about the Dolphins at Broncos game:

1) Tagolvailoa has five touchdowns compared to no interceptions so far this season.

2) The weather probably won't be a factor until the sun sets. The forecast is sunny, high 50 degrees, but that still may be the coldest conditions the Hawaii product has played in yet.

Matchup of the Week

Baltimore and Tennessee have a high-profile rematch of the 2019 AFC divisional playoffs, with the Titans upending the top-seeded Ravens, 28-12, at M & T Bank Stadium.

Derrick Henry had 30 carries for 195 yards in the game, and one has to think he's going to get the rock a lot again this week. He's coming off a 103-yard performance, and has had at least 75 rushing yards and a touchdown in his last three AFC North games.

Last week, the Ravens couldn't keep Damien Harris from posting a career-high 121 rushing yard in the New England rain.

NFL Schedule Week 11

Thursday's game

Game, Kickoff time (CT), TV channel

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday's games

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, noon CBS

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, noon FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, noon FOX

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, noon CBS

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts, noon FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, noon FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, noon CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 3:05 p.m. CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 p.m. FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 7:20 p.m. NBC

Monday's game

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

NFL Week 11 Notes

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is fourth in the league with 700 rushing yards, fourth with 849 scrimmage yards and tied for fifth with eight rushing touchdowns.

Henry will likely go over 1,000 rushing yards for the season this weekend. He's second in the league behind Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (954).

Keep an eye on Kenyan Drake on Sunday. He's coming off a 100-yard game and had 184 scrimmage yards (a career-high 166 rushing and 18 receiving) and two touchdowns the last time he played at Seattle. He's scored seven rushing touchdowns over his last six road games.

Julio Jones has a long history of playing well against the Saints, including 140-plus yards in two of the last three meetings. Overall, he has 840 career receptions and needs 10 catches to become just the fourth wide receiver with 850-plus receptions during his first 10 seasons.

Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing the Chiefs for a second time. The last time they played he had 118 receiving yards and a touchdown during Week 5.

This story will be continually updated through Monday's game