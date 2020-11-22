SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

From One King to Another: LeBron Salutes Derrick Henry

David Boclair

Royalty recognized royalty Sunday.

Not long after running back Derrick Henry delivered the Tennessee Titans a 30-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a 29-yard touchdown run in overtime, NBA legend LeBron James, a.k.a. “King James” saluted him via Twitter, where Henry uses the handle @KingHenry_2.

“The finisher,” James wrote. He included the hashtag “Beast.”

It was Henry’s ninth touchdown run of the season – his second in overtime – and the 50th touchdown of his career. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama has scored 47 times on running plays and three on receptions in 72 regular-season contests.

“I never met him,” Henry said following the contest of James’ social media recognition. “I’ve seen him at the ESPYs, one time I saw him with Kobe [Bryant]. I was in awe, of course, like anybody else would be. But I just tweeted back at him. You know, he does that with everybody in all of sports.”

His reply began with his assessment that James is the “real one.”

For his part, Henry proved once again that he is the real thing when it comes to NFL running backs. His game-ending run capped an afternoon in which he rushed for 133 yards on 28 carries and surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the third straight season.

With six games remaining, he has 1,079 and is on pace to surpass his league-leading and career-high 1,540 yards from last season. He has rushed for 100 yards or more six times, including three of the last four games.

“Just looking at (the Ravens’) body language on their sideline and also on the field, I felt like we were going to be able to break through there,” coach Mike Vrabel said of the touchdown run. “I didn’t know it was going to look like that … but everybody stayed on their guy and finished. And Derrick was able to cut back.

“… You could just kind of tell, I think, as that game wore on into the fourth quarter that we were wearing on them.”

In the first two quarters, Henry ran for 37 yards on 13 carries. His longest gain was eight yards. In the third, he managed just seven yards on five carries. Then came 52 yards on seven attempts in the fourth, including runs of 11 and 24 yards in a span of four plays.

His final rush, which was the Titans’ second longest play of the afternoon, followed a pair of 4-yard gains earlier in the possession.

And, it earned him a nod from one of the biggest names in sports.

“He’s a world-class athlete,” Henry said of James. “Everybody looks up to him. He’s great in the community. Great in everything he does. So, I appreciate him shouting me out.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans at Ravens, Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee wont have Jadeveon Clowney, Rodger Saffold, Adam Humphries and others as they try to upset Lamar Jackson and Co. again.

David Boclair

Jayon Brown Injured Just Before Halftime

The Tennessee Titans' leading tackler landed awkwardly after being blocked illegally.

Mike Hogan

Titans-Ravens Inactives

Injuries influenced nearly every decision Tennessee's coaches had to make.

David Boclair

Coaches Could Not Ignore Breon Borders' Competitiveness

Cornerback went from practice squad to Tennessee Titans starter in short order.

Mike Hogan

Quotes of Note: Ravens on Facing Titans

Last year's playoff loss, Derrick Henry's continued dominance on the minds of Baltimore's players and coaches.

David Boclair

Knee Issue Lands Clowney on Injured Reserve

Outside linebacker's quest for his first sack for the Tennessee Titans will wait at least three more weeks.

David Boclair

Another Titans' Starter Ruled Out for Sunday

A concussion will keep safety Kenny Vaccaro on the sidelines when Tennessee faces the Baltimore Ravens.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Good Calls

A look at the best coaching moves the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have made thus far in 2020.

David Boclair

Know the Foe: Five Questions About the Ravens

The Tennessee Titans' Week 11 opponent has plenty of options in the run game but injury issues along the defensive line.

David Boclair

Saints Pluck Backup QB From Practice Squad

Trevor Siemian had been kept separate from the rest of the Titans in recent weeks to ensure his availability in the event of more COVID-19 issues.

David Boclair