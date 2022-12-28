Bah Humbug! Former Crimson Tide Players Hope for Better Week 17: Bama in the NFL

To say the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks in the National Football League have hit a pothole would be an understatement.

Some of the top running backs aren't doing much better heading into Week 17, either.

1) Tua Tagovailoa back in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua Tagovailoa had reentered the concussion protocol after reporting concussion symptoms to the team Monday, following Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

It is unclear when exactly Tagovailoa may have suffered a concussion, but many have pointed to a second-quarter play in which his helmet bounced off the turf when he was taken down after a dump-off pass. He went on to play the entire second half, throwing three fourth-quarter interceptions as the Packers scored 16 unanswered points and won the game.

Earlier this year, Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol after being stretchered off the field during a game against the Bengals. That frightening moment came just days after he took a hard hit and left the game against the Bills, but ultimately returned to play. The NFLPA investigated the team’s handling of Tagovailoa’s availability in the Bengals game, and the league tweaked concussion protocol rules following the situation.

The Dolphins (8–7) currently occupy the final spot of the AFC playoff picture. Miami plays at New England on Sunday at noon CT.

2) Mac Jones getting a reputation

According to reports, the NFL plans to fine Patriots quarterback Mac Jones or the low hit he levied on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Sunday.

The play in question took place after an apparent Patriots fumble that was picked up by Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt. During the return, Jones dropped down and made a low hit at Apple during the return.

The fumble was eventually called back, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the league was considering a fine, which will apparently be $11,139.

Jones has come under fire before for making questionable plays that some defensive players have flat-out called “dirty.”

3) Jalen Hurts update?

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) on Tuesday, but there was a notable change made elsewhere.

Per Eagles Today, five days before the Eagles played the Cowboys, oddsmakers had already installed the Cowboys as a one-point favorite over Philadelphia that rose several points before Hurts was ruled our 48 hours before the two teams kicked off in AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Speculation was that they knew something about Hurts’ sprained shoulder, and he ended up not playing.

This week, the Eagles opened on Monday as a 6.5-point favorite against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

4) A Derrick Henry 100 no longer automatic

All Titans noted that even a 100-yard rushing performance by Derrick Henry isn't enough to keep Tennessee in the win column.

The Pro Bowl running back topped 100 yards for the third straight game when he ran for 126 on 23 carries on Saturday. Nonetheless, Tennessee’s losing streak reached five games with a 19-14 defeat against the Houston Texans.

“It’s always hard,” Henry said. “You never want to lose. Losing five in a row is tough. Just trying to find anything you can to be a better teammate, be a better leader and everybody is just trying to work as hard as they can to get a win.

“When you come up short it sucks. … Go back to work. That’s just what it is.”

On Monday, he missed practice due to a hip injury.

Henry has eight 100-yard rushing performances this season. The Titans, however, are just 4-4 in those games.

5) Josh Jacobs goes off

Speculation is growing Josh Jacobs' time with the Raiders may be coming to an end.

After the loss to the Steelers on Saturday night, Jacobs didn't hold back in expressing his frustration.

“It’s bulls---,” Jacobs said. “And it’s on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made their stops when they were supposed to. S---, we’ve got to help them out. And, you know, I’m tired of saying we’ve got to f—ing help them out, and it’s just frustrating.”

Las Vegas recorded just 58 rushing yards in the 13-10 loss at Pittsburgh, and Jacobs clearly felt the Raiders offense needed to do more on the ground.

“We still had opportunities to make plays,” Jacobs said. “I feel like in times where we was close and we felt like we was about to get a big one, we went away from it. You know, and the pass game was working early. So, you know, that is what it is, but to win these games, you know, especially in the stretch, especially you’re up, against a team like this in the cold, you’ve got to run the ball. So that’s a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.”

Even with the poor outing, Jacobs leads the NFL with 1,539 rushing yards, with Henry second at 1,429.

The Raiders didn't pick up his option last year, so unless the team turns around and uses the franchise tag, for roughly $12.6 million next season, Jacobs can be a free agent after this season.

6) More frustration for Jameson Williams

We won't post them here, but Lions fans had no problems ripping the coaching staff on social media after Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was only targeted once against the Carolina Panthers.

The 21-year-old did not record a single reception and the Lions lost 37-23.

7) Rashaan Evans falling out the running

Rashaan Evans' bid to lead the NFL in tackles this season is coming up short. With two weeks remaining, he's tied for fourth with 150 tackles, 12 behind leader Foyesade Oluokun with the Jaguars. C.J. Mosley of the Jets is in eighth with 142.

8) Trevon Diggs takes blame

Even though the Cowboys still won, cornerback Trevon Diggs had some visible mishaps against the Eagles, and didn't hesitate to call himself out.

"Bad ball on my part, I appreciate my brothers having my back," Diggs tweeted. "#CowboysNation merry Christmas!"

9) DeVonta Smith rising

Finally, something on the positive side of things, also coming off that Cowboys-Eagles game. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith has taken the lead in receptions and receiving yards among Alabama's outstanding group of former receivers this season. Smith has 79 catches for 1,024 yards. Right behind him, though, is Amari Copper of the Browns, with 73 receptions for 1,004 yards.

10) Najee Harris did it again ...

In case you missed it, yes, Steelers running back Najee Harris had another hurdle.

Game of the Week:

Bengals tackle Jonah Williams may be the lone former Crimson Tide player in the game, but Monday's showdown with the Bills may decide the top seeding in the AFC playoffs, and will be just the third game in Monday Night Football history involving two teams with 11-or-more wins.

In 1997, San Francisco (12-2) defeated Denver (11-3), the Broncos’ last loss of that season en route to a Super Bowl XXXII victory.

In 1985, the Los Angeles Raiders (11-4) won the league’s final regular-season game, at the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

Note: There is another Los Angeles vs. Los Angeles game this weekend, but it's the Rams (5-10) against the Chargers (9-6).

11) Bonus: Another for the history books

On this day in 1958, the Colts and Giants met in what some have called “the Greatest Game Ever Played,” as it featured 17 future Hall of Famers and was widely credited with launching professional football’s popularity. The NFL National Championship Game, which was on TV nationally, was played at Yankee Stadium and was the first sudden-death overtime in league history

Johnny Unitas led the then-Baltimore Colts on a last-minute, game-tying drive, and after the Giants won the toss, Baltimore got the ball back on a punt, setting up a 13-play, 80-yard march that ended with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Alan Ameche.

This week the Colts visit the Giants again. A championship won't be on the line, but Brian Daboll's team can clinch their first postseason berth since 2016.

