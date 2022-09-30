Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field with head and neck injuries during Thursday night’s 27–15 loss to the Bengals.

Tagovailoa’s injury, coming a mere four days after leaving Sunday’s contest against the Bills, led many to question whether or not Tagovailoa should have returned to Sunday’s game at all, let alone play on Thursday night.

The NFLPA has launched an investigation into Miami’s concussion check on Tagovailoa in Sunday’s win against the Bills, and the results of that review are outstanding. NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills spoke to NFL Network on Friday and said that as soon as the investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa’s injury from Sunday is complete, the results will be released to the public in an effort to be as “transparent as possible.” Sills noted that Tagovailoa was evaluated for concussion symptoms everyday since Sunday leading up to Thursday and that an independent neurologist had to clear him.

Sills also spoke with CNN on Friday and reacted to Tagovailoa’s latest injury from Thursday night. In regard to the “fencing” response that the Dolphins quarterback had on the ground immediately after being tackled, Sills said, “Well, of course I’m concerned. Just like you, as a neurosurgeon, anytime you see someone with a significant injury with neurologic signs, it’s very concerning and your immediate thought goes to that patient, to their family, to everyone involved, and to making sure in the moment we do everything we can to provide the most expert and timely care.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins.