Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, and his status for Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots is in doubt. Tagovailoa played the entire game vs. the Packers on Sunday but, according to McDaniel, reported concussion symptoms to the team on Monday.

While McDaniel said he is unsure of when the injury occurred, Tagovailoa did hit his head hard on the ground during a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. He would go on to throw three interceptions in the second half, and Miami would not score a point the rest of the way.

This will be the second time this season Tagovailoa has entered concussion protocol. Previously, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in a game vs. Cincinnati, just days after taking a hard hit in a game vs. the Bills. The incident led to an NFLPA investigation over the team’s handling of Tagovailoa, with the NFL tweaking its concussion protocol rules as a result.

If Tagovailoa can’t go, the Dolphins would start Teddy Bridgewater vs. New England, as the veteran is slated to get starter reps in practice this week. Bridgewater has started one game for Miami this year following Tagovailoa’s injury, but he left that game with a concussion. The veteran started 29 games for the Panthers and Broncos since 2020 before signing with Miami this year.