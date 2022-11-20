Skip to main content
Bama in the NFL Week 11: Marlon Humphrey Shuts Down the Carolina Panthers

© Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 11 of the NFL season.

Offense

  • Cleveland Browns wide reciever Amari Cooper hauled in 8-of-12 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns.  
  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was a jack-of-all-trades against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 45 yards and threw a touchdown from three-yards out.
  • Philadelphia Eagles dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 86 yards and the game-winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. He also threw for 190 yards and a touchdown.
  • Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith led Philadelphia in receptions (6) and yards (78).

Defense

  • Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey turned in one of his best weeks of the season against the Carolina Panthers, finishing with a pass-breakup, fumble recovery and the game-sealing interception.
  • Each of Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen's three tackles were for loss. He also recorded two sacks and four QB hits.
  • Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evansled Atlanta in tackles for the fifth time this season with 11. This is the seventh game that the offseason free agent has finished with double-digit tackles.
  • New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley led the team in tackles with nine, including one for loss.

