Bama in the NFL Week 5: Brian Robinson Jr. Makes NFL Debut

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 5 of the NFL season.

Offense

  • Titans running back Derrick Henry's second touchdown against the Washington Commanders ended up being the game-winner, giving Tennessee their third consecutive win. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner totaled 102 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper finished with seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in 30-28 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. played in his first career NFL game after being shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28. He led Washington in rushing with nine carries for 22 yards.

Defense

  • Linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams helped lead the New York Jets to a dominant 40-17 win against the Miami Dolphins. Mosley finished with 10 total tackles, while Williams had 0.5 sacks and fumble recovery.
