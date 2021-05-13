NFL Draft Profile: John Metchie III, Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide

#8

Pos: WR

Ht: 5116

Wt: 195

DOB: 7/18/_

Eligible: 2022

Highstown, NJ

St. James School

John Metchie III

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Leinweber: Great route-runner who has the tremendous foot speed and ankle flexion allowing him to change directions at high speeds. Metchie sells his routes, keeping his head and pads square. He can separate on all three levels from the outside or on the slot, getting in and out of breaks very suddenly. From off he is nearly impossible to guard as he runs on the toes of corners and explodes out of his breaks. Tracks the ball very well and is not phased by traffic, coming down with it through contact. Plucks it naturally out of the air and turns upfield right after securing the catch. Has plenty of speed to run past cornerbacks and be a consistent vertical threat. Metchie is shifty and physical after the catch, making defenders miss and lowering the shoulder to finish runs. He beats press with his feet and lateral agility. Competes and has success as a blocker on the perimeter.

Cons:

Leinweber: Slightly undersized and likely a little below 6000. Metchie is not a physically imposing wideout and has not faced press and bracket coverage often. Does not attack the ball at the high point downfield, letting it get to him.

Summary:

Leinweber: Undersized three-level separator, Metchie is a great route runner who gets open consistently from anywhere he lines up. With great ball tracking ability and concentration, he comes down with the ball through traffic and plucks it naturally over the middle. He does not have the prototypical size and is not a physically dominant wideout. Metchie projects as a starting receiver at Z or in the slot who will stress defenses at all three levels and catch almost everything. His ability to separate could make him a premier wide receiver at the next level.

Background:

Born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana and eventually to Canada from the age of six until high school. Attended St. James School in Hagerstown, Maryland, before transferring to The Peddie School for his final prep season. A consensus four-star recruit and one of the top overall prep prospects. Dealt with an ankle injury since week two of the 2020 season but did not miss a game.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized three-level threat who has great concentration to catch everything.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 8.3/8.9