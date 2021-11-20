Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Breaking down the top wide receivers for the 2022 NFL Draft

Publish date:

NFL Draft Profile: Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide

NFL draft profile scouting report for Alabama wide receiver, Jameson Williams
Author:
i (3)
333

#1
Pos: WR
Ht: 6020
Wt: 189
DOB: 3/26/01
Eligible: 2022
Saint Louis, MO
Cardinal Ritter High School

Jameson Williams
Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Coyle: Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly. Shows the advanced route-running ability to change speeds throughout his stem. A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. After the catch, Williams has the ability to make people miss and make plays in space. Extremely gifted athlete with quick feet and can run any route in a system. Dangerous special teamer, can take any kick or punt to the house and consistently is able to put his team in good field position. 

Cons: 

Coyle: Balance and physicality throughout the route could improve, gets knocked off his stem at times. Still has room to grow as a route runner, adding head fakes and jab steps. Getting cornerbacks’ hips turned and attacking blindspots will add to his game. A few concentration drops need to be cleaned up. Also, he needs to cut down on the body catches.

Summary:

Coyle: Williams is a special athlete that has exploded in a new offense this season. At Ohio State, he was buried in the depth chart behind other talented receivers. However, his elite speed and ability to make big plays may put him above his former teammates. If he comes out, look for Williams to be a fringe first-rounder and could make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Read More

Background: 

From St. Louis, Missouri, graduated from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in 2019. Was a 4 star recruit with interest in UCLA and Ohio State. Played in the Under Armour All-America in high school. Enrolled at Ohio State for his first two seasons before transferring to Alabama. Selected to the semi-finalist list for the Biletnikoff award in 2021. Bryce Young talked about their connection, “Yeah Jamo is someone who works super hard and is someone who I can — during the week — someone who gives really good effort.”

One-Liners

Coyle: Like former Bama receiver Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams has the explosiveness to match him, with a bigger frame.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 8.1 / 8.9

