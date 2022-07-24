Bama in the NFL: Jonah Williams Hopes to lead Cincinnati's Revamped Offensive Line

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the football world was torn between whom the Cincinnati Bengals should select. The debate was between Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell and LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Sewell was the position they needed, but Chase was Burrow's college teammate. It was a move that would directly impact more than former Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams, but the direction of the franchise.

In 2020, Bengals first overall pick, quarterback Joe Burrow, was off to a solid start, but tore his ACL in Week 11. The common thought that the Bengals allowing the sixth-most sacks was the cause for Burrow's season-ending injury. Drafting Sewell would hopefully fix that.

Instead, they drafted Chase. The chemistry between Burrow and Chase became contagious in Cincinnati, as the team thrived and advanced to the Super Bowl. However, throughout the playoffs and regular season, Burrow continued to get sacked more than almost any other quarterback.

With their new league relevance, the Bengals had the power to add multiple offensive linemen to fix this problem. Cowboys tackle La'el Collins, Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa and Patriots center Ted Karras signed with them this offseason. Second-year guard Jackson Carman was moved up to a starting tackle position.

The only Bengals starting offensive lineman from last season is Williams at left tackle.

The Alabama product was selected by Cincinnati 11th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Of the Bengals 103 sacks allowed over the last two seasons, Williams has only yielded 11.5 while often facing the best pass-rusher.

Even though the offensive line was subpar during the passing attack, the run-blocking was among the best. Running back Joe Mixon had the best season of his career, finishing with career highs in rushing and receiving yards and total touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors as well.

Williams was a big factor in Mixon's success. The just-turned (July 24) 26-year-old running back often ran through the left tackle's well-placed gaps throughout the season.

In addition to protecting Burrow and Mixon, Williams has another task this season: leader

Collins is one of the top players at his position. Cappa has been above average at guard for the last couple of years. He also won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2020-21. In his three seasons as a starter, Karras has only allowed just four sacks.

Williams may be the second-best player on the offensive line, but the Bengals front-office stuck with him (and only him) for a reason. If he can get his new teammates assimilated to "The Jungle", the front five can consistently keep Burrow's jersey clean.

After the heartbreaking Super Bowl loss, NFL fans mutually agreed that a revamped offensive line could bring the Bengals right back to the Lombardi game. Barring injuries, this rebuild may be enough.

The Bengals open up the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is the seventh story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

