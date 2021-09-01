Just A Minute: The 2021 Alabama All-Crimson Tide NFL Team
NFL cutdown day was Tuesday, and there were a few surprises for Alabama fans as it looks like the Crimson Tide only had "55" players make final rosters.
That's down two from opening weekend last year.
Obviously the dynasty is dead.
Sarcasm aside, remember that NFL rosters are not official yet, as they won't be set until the teams actually play games next week. There's still some maneuvering to be done.
For example, Colts center Ryan Kelly is on the Covid list while Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. could be out for the season following knee surgery.
Regardless, Alabama will still top all schools with the most players in the NFL this season.
The most amazing thing about this year's list of Crimson Tide players is that continues to be across the board, at every position. Once again, one could easily have a real All-Alabama NFL team.
Offense
QB: Jalen Hurts, Eagles; or Mac Jones, Patriots; or Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
RB: Derrick Henry, Titans; Josh Jacobs, Raiders; Najee Harris, Steelers; Mark Ingram II, Texans; Damien Harris, Patriots; Kenyan Drake, Raiders
WR (Z): Julio Jones, Titans; DeVonta Smith, Eagles; Henry Ruggs III, Raiders
WR (X): Amari Cooper, Cowboys; Jerry Jeudy, Broncos; Cam Sims, Washington
WR (H): Calvin Ridley, Falcons; Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins
TE: O.J. Howard, Buccaneers; Irv Smith Jr., Vikings
LT: Cam Robinson, Jaguars; Jonah Williams, Bengals
LG: Alex Leatherwood, Raiders; Deonte Brown, Panthers
C: Landon Dickerson, Eagles; J.C. Hassenauer, Steelers
RG: Bradley Bozeman, Ravens
RT: Jedrick Wills Jr., Browns
Defense
DL: Jonathan Allen, Washington; A’Shawn Robinson, Rams; Da’Shawn Hand, Lions
NG: Jarran Reed, Chiefs; Daron Payne, Washington; Raekwon Davis, Dolphins
DL: Quinnen Williams, Jets; Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings; Christian Barmore, Patriots or Isaiah Buggs, DE, Steelers
SLB: Terrell Lewis, Rams
MLB: C.J. Mosley, Jets; Reggie Ragland, Giants
WLB: Dont’a Hightower, Patriots; Mack Wilson, Browns
JLB: Rashaan Evans, Titans
CB: Marlon Humphrey, Ravens; Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
CB: Pat Surtain II, Broncos; Levi Wallace, Bills; or Anthony Averett, Ravens
SS: Landon Collins, Washington; Ronnie Harrison Jr., Browns
FS: Eddie Jackson, Bears; Xavier McKinney, Giants
Star: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
Money: Kareem Jackson, Broncos; Deionte Thompson, Cardinals
There are four significant issues with the "team" this year:
1) There's no set starting quarterback ... yet.
Would you want to pick between Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones and Tagovailoa before seeing any of them play a regular-season game this season? Coaches regularly improvise on their depth charts with the magical use of "or," so we will too.
2) There's no pure outside linebacker.
Anfernee Jennings got hurt and is on the injured list and Ryan Anderson was released, so we had to cheat a little there. Some of the offensive linemen are in some spots where they don't normally line up as well.
3) The roster size
We're two players over the 53-man limit. If push came to shove a running back and a defensive lineman would get the ax, and then a defensive back when Ryan Kelly comes off the COVID list.
4) There's no special teams players, as in specialists.
Long-snappers Thomas Fletcher and Cole Mazza, and punter JK Scott all got hurt during training camp. Only Fletcher is left on a roster, but on the injured list.
So here's the plan: We're going for it on fourth down. Every time.
