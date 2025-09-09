Alabama Baseball's 2026 SEC Schedule Revealed
College baseball will not resume in earnest until next February, when the 2026 regular season starts, but the conference schedule for the 16 SEC teams was unveiled by the league office on Tuesday. Alabama will, as per usual, play 10 series for a total of 30 games against conference foes.
The Crimson Tide's regular season schedule does not have five opponents it played SEC series against this past season: Texas A&M, Mississippi State, LSU, Missouri and Georgia. The new regular season conference adversaries for next spring are Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas and South Carolina.
Nick Migione's Kentucky team is first up on the SEC docket for Alabama, from March 13-15. It will be a Friday-Sunday series. The Crimson Tide also visited Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington in 2024, the last time the two schools met. The Wildcats swept that three-game set by a combined score of 23-3.
The Crimson Tide last played against Texas on the road as well, albeit in a non-conference series, back in February of 2022. It lost starting outfielder William Hamiter until April of that year with a broken foot he sustained in the series, along with being swept against the then-No. 1 team. Next April will mark the first time ever that the programs face off as conference opponents.
Alabama went 16-14 in SEC play during the 2025 season, its first finish above .500 against league opponents during the Rob Vaughn era. Vaughn received a contract extension in June which made him the first head coach in program history with a seven-figure salary.
Against teams on the 2026 league schedule that it played in a series last season, the Crimson Tide went 6-9, winning just one such series (at home against Oklahoma). Any one additional win in those games likely would have pushed Alabama into a hosting spot for the NCAA Tournament. It ended up being the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by No. 16 national seed Southern Miss.
According to a press release from Alabama Athletics sent out on Tuesday afternoon, the television schedule for the games has yet to be determined. As such, the schedule is subject to change, with first pitch times to be released "at a later date."
Alabama's 2026 SEC Home Opponents:
Florida (March 20-22)
Auburn (March 27-29)
Arkansas (April 10-12)
Vanderbilt (May 1-3)
Ole Miss (May 14-16)
Alabama's 2026 SEC Away Opponents:
Kentucky (March 13-15)
Oklahoma (April 2-4)
Texas (April 17-19)
Tennessee (April 24-26)
South Carolina (May 8-10)