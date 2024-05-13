Alabama Baseball Week 13 Rankings Update
The Alabama baseball team, by all accounts, had a successful week. The Crimson Tide knocked off then-No. 21 Troy last Tuesday, then took two of three from LSU in a weekend series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The wins were each in one-run games, including a thrilling walk-off finish last Friday night.
However, the Crimson Tide (32-19, 12-15 SEC) did not manage to find its way back into the D1Baseball rankings, from which it fell after a 1-2 stretch against Mississippi State from May 4-6. Instead, in this week's poll, Troy was bounced while Texas joined the ranks at No. 25.
Alabama did jump up one spot to No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, where it sits tied with the Oregon Ducks at 105 points each. Five of the top eight teams in that poll (and all of the top four) are from the SEC. The Crimson Tide has a series win against two of those teams, including No. 1 Tennessee. The Volunteers are at the top of the heap in the Coaches Poll, the D1Baseball poll, the Baseball America rankings and the Perfect Game USA rankings.
The Crimson Tide squeezed into the rankings at No. 25 in the NCBWA (National College Baseball Writers Association) poll. Tennessee holds the top spot there too. In the Baseball America poll, Alabama remains unranked with one more SEC series on the regular season schedule. In terms of Perfect Game USA, Alabama is ranked 21st, up from No. 22. That's the highest spot the program checks in at in the five polls.
That lone SEC series remaining prior to the conference tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., is a three-game road set in Auburn from May 16-18. It will be a Thursday-Saturday series. The Tigers (25-25, 6-21 SEC) will not be playing in Hoover, so these rivalry games will cap off the season for Butch Thompson's squad. Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn, in his first Iron Bowl rivalry series, expects Auburn to throw its best punch at Alabama to dampen the team's postseason prospects despite not having any games on the slate beyond this coming weekend.