BamaCentral Instant Analysis: No. 1 Tennessee 10, No. 12 Alabama Baseball 7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.. -- After taking game one on Thursday, No. 12 Alabama baseball fell 10-7 to No. 1 Tennessee in the second game of the series. The Volunteers got off to a scorching-hot start scoring five runs in two innings off starter Riley Quick, who suffered his first loss of the season, dropping to 4-1 with a 3.22 ERA.
Alabama repeatedly found ways to fight and stay in the game. The Crimson Tide battled back to cut the deficit to 6-4 entering the eighth inning, but Tennessee was just as resilient, producing runs off of multiple two-out rallies and putting the game effectively out of reach with a four-run eighth that gave the defending national champions a 10-4 lead.
Vaughn repeatedly praised his team in the postgame press conference. Instead of rolling over and throwing in the towel, the Crimson Tide rallied and scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, forcing a Tennessee pitching change after Alabama was able to get the tying runner up to the plate.
It sets up for a decisive game three on Saturday with huge implications in next weeks rankings. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT at The Joe.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Peyton Davis and Theodore Fernandez share their final thoughts and takeaways from Sewell-Thomas Stadium after the Crimson Tide's 10-7 loss to Tennessee.