BamaCentral Instant Analysis: No. 1 Tennessee 10, No. 12 Alabama Baseball 7

Tennessee led wire-to-wire against the Crimson Tide to tie up the series and set up a decisive game three.

Theodore Fernandez

Alabama Baseball Player Justin Lebron (1) watches against Tennessee at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 21, 2025.
Alabama Baseball Player Justin Lebron (1) watches against Tennessee at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 21, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.. -- After taking game one on Thursday, No. 12 Alabama baseball fell 10-7 to No. 1 Tennessee in the second game of the series. The Volunteers got off to a scorching-hot start scoring five runs in two innings off starter Riley Quick, who suffered his first loss of the season, dropping to 4-1 with a 3.22 ERA.

Alabama repeatedly found ways to fight and stay in the game. The Crimson Tide battled back to cut the deficit to 6-4 entering the eighth inning, but Tennessee was just as resilient, producing runs off of multiple two-out rallies and putting the game effectively out of reach with a four-run eighth that gave the defending national champions a 10-4 lead.

Vaughn repeatedly praised his team in the postgame press conference. Instead of rolling over and throwing in the towel, the Crimson Tide rallied and scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, forcing a Tennessee pitching change after Alabama was able to get the tying runner up to the plate.

It sets up for a decisive game three on Saturday with huge implications in next weeks rankings. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT at The Joe.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Peyton Davis and Theodore Fernandez share their final thoughts and takeaways from Sewell-Thomas Stadium after the Crimson Tide's 10-7 loss to Tennessee.

Theodore Fernandez
THEODORE FERNANDEZ

Theodore Fernandez is an intern with BamaCentral and has covered every single University of Alabama sport across his time with The Crimson White and WVUA 23 News. He also works as the play-by-play broadcaster for Alabama’s ACHA hockey team and has interned for Fox Sports. Theodore is currently a sophomore at the University of Alabama majoring in News Media.

