Live Game, Weather Updates: College World Series, No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas

OMAHA, Neb. — Alabama baseball has its back against the wall at the College World Series as the Crimson Tide opens up an elimination game against the Texas Longhorns.

The Crimson Tide was blanked in its opening game of the event, losing 9-0 to Oklahoma, and faces a Longhorns program that fell to Georgia 7-1. The game begins at 1 p.m. CT with the winner playing on Wednesday against the loser of this evening's Georgia-Oklahoma matchup.

Follow along for live score updates and analysis from Charles Schwab Field. Be sure to frequently refresh your browser, as the most recent information will appear right below this paragraph.

Pregame

11:31 a.m. CT - The skies are completely clear and the temperature reads 77-degrees. It's perfect weather for an afternoon baseball game.

Starting Lineups

Alabama

CF - Bryce Fowler SS - Justin Lebron C - Brady Neal 3B - Jason Torres DH - John Lemm LF - Eric Hines 2B - Brennan Holt 1B - Luke Vaughn RF - Peyton Steele

Starting Pitcher: LHP - Zane Adams - 3.96 ERA, 8-4, 98 SO, 27 BB, 88.2 IP

Texas

RF - Aiden Robbins C - Carson Tinney LF - Anthony Pack Jr. DH - Ethan Mendoza SS - Adrian Rodriguez 2B - Temo Becerra 1B - Ashton Larson 3B - Casey Borba CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

Starting Pitcher: RHP - Ruger Riojas - 4.04 ERA, 5-2, 113 SO, 19 BB, 75.2 IP

How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama at the College World Series

Who: 7-seed Alabama (39-20, 18-12 SEC) vs. 6-seed Texas (45-14, 19-10)

What: NCAA Baseball College World Series

When: Monday, June 15, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

Series: The Crimson Tide is 1-7 all time against the Texas Longhorns, dating back to the first matchup in 1983. Alabama is 1-2 against the Longhorns since Texas moved into the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

Last Meeting: Texas defeated Alabama two games to one in a weekend series in the middle of April. Alabama struck out 49 times across the three games, but did take the Sunday matchup 2-1 to avoid being swept.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide swept St. John's in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional behind two strong performances by starting pitchers Tyler Fay and Zane Adams. Alabama endured a 17-hour rain delay in game two and saw senior Jason Torres hit a seventh-inning grand slam to eliminate the Red Storm and advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1999. However, it opened with the College World Series with an uncharacteristic 9-0 loss to Oklahoma.

Last time out, Texas: The Longhorns ace Dylan Volantis took the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs and gave up four runs in the first inning. Designated hitter Ethan Mendoza got Texas' only RBI in the fifth inning, cutting Georgia's lead to 4-1, but that's as close as the Longhorns got as the Bulldogs won 7-1 to stay in the winner's side of the College World Series bracket.

Omaha Weather Information

Saturday, June 13 - Partly cloudy early, followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High around 80 degrees. 10-15 miles per hour winds with chances of rain at 50-percent.

Monday, June 15 - Forecasts call for 79-degrees at first pitch with sunny skies and just 24-percent humidity and an eight mile per hour western wind.

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