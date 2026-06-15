Live Game, Weather Updates: College World Series, No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas
OMAHA, Neb. — Alabama baseball has its back against the wall at the College World Series as the Crimson Tide opens up an elimination game against the Texas Longhorns.
The Crimson Tide was blanked in its opening game of the event, losing 9-0 to Oklahoma, and faces a Longhorns program that fell to Georgia 7-1. The game begins at 1 p.m. CT with the winner playing on Wednesday against the loser of this evening's Georgia-Oklahoma matchup.
Follow along for live score updates and analysis from Charles Schwab Field. Be sure to frequently refresh your browser, as the most recent information will appear right below this paragraph.
Pregame
- 11:31 a.m. CT - The skies are completely clear and the temperature reads 77-degrees. It's perfect weather for an afternoon baseball game.
Starting Lineups
Alabama
- CF - Bryce Fowler
- SS - Justin Lebron
- C - Brady Neal
- 3B - Jason Torres
- DH - John Lemm
- LF - Eric Hines
- 2B - Brennan Holt
- 1B - Luke Vaughn
- RF - Peyton Steele
Starting Pitcher: LHP - Zane Adams - 3.96 ERA, 8-4, 98 SO, 27 BB, 88.2 IP
Texas
- RF - Aiden Robbins
- C - Carson Tinney
- LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
- DH - Ethan Mendoza
- SS - Adrian Rodriguez
- 2B - Temo Becerra
- 1B - Ashton Larson
- 3B - Casey Borba
- CF - Dariyan Pendergrass
Starting Pitcher: RHP - Ruger Riojas - 4.04 ERA, 5-2, 113 SO, 19 BB, 75.2 IP
How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama at the College World Series
Who: 7-seed Alabama (39-20, 18-12 SEC) vs. 6-seed Texas (45-14, 19-10)
What: NCAA Baseball College World Series
When: Monday, June 15, 1 p.m. CT
Where: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE
TV: ESPN
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE
Series: The Crimson Tide is 1-7 all time against the Texas Longhorns, dating back to the first matchup in 1983. Alabama is 1-2 against the Longhorns since Texas moved into the Southeastern Conference in 2024.
Last Meeting: Texas defeated Alabama two games to one in a weekend series in the middle of April. Alabama struck out 49 times across the three games, but did take the Sunday matchup 2-1 to avoid being swept.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide swept St. John's in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional behind two strong performances by starting pitchers Tyler Fay and Zane Adams. Alabama endured a 17-hour rain delay in game two and saw senior Jason Torres hit a seventh-inning grand slam to eliminate the Red Storm and advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1999. However, it opened with the College World Series with an uncharacteristic 9-0 loss to Oklahoma.
Last time out, Texas: The Longhorns ace Dylan Volantis took the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs and gave up four runs in the first inning. Designated hitter Ethan Mendoza got Texas' only RBI in the fifth inning, cutting Georgia's lead to 4-1, but that's as close as the Longhorns got as the Bulldogs won 7-1 to stay in the winner's side of the College World Series bracket.
Omaha Weather Information
Saturday, June 13 - Partly cloudy early, followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High around 80 degrees. 10-15 miles per hour winds with chances of rain at 50-percent.
Monday, June 15 - Forecasts call for 79-degrees at first pitch with sunny skies and just 24-percent humidity and an eight mile per hour western wind.
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6