No. 17 Alabama Baseball Unveils First Weekend Rotation of SEC Play
The Alabama baseball team has begun the 2025 season with roaring successes, carrying a 17-1 overall record from its nonconference slate into the start of SEC competition this weekend.
The No. 17 Crimson Tide will take on No. 19 Texas A&M (10-6) in College Station for three games at Blue Bell Park. On Thursday, the team unveiled its pitching rotation; first pitch in the series is Friday at 6 p.m. CT.
Head coach Rob Vaughn, who went through a full SEC season last spring and summer for the first time, opted to keep the same rotation intact against the Aggies that Alabama has thrown all season long. That means Porter, Texas, native Zane Adams (3.44 ERA) will go on Friday.
Saturday is a big day for Riley Quick. Vaughn said his anticipation was that Quick, who recovered from Tommy John surgery that cost him his 2024 season, would be fully ready to go this weekend, absent a pitch count. Quick has a 1.76 earned run average and is 4-0 in four starts.
Adams had his best start of the season last Friday against Presbyterian College. The southpaw tossed six scoreless frames. He was very effective against the other ranked team (than Texas A&M) he has faced in 2025, Coastal Carolina, on Feb. 21.
Sunday starter Bobby Alcock will be hoping to rebound from his previous start, in which he gave up three earned runs across 2.2 innings against the Blue Hose last weekend. He was not the pitcher of record in that contest, the Crimson Tide's first loss of the campaign.
The Crimson Tide and Aggies' Sunday game will be televised nationally, available to watch on the SEC Network at 4 p.m. CT.