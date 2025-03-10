Where Alabama Baseball Appears in Most Recent D1Baseball Rankings
A successful first several weeks of the 2025 season led to the Alabama baseball team appearing in the D1Baseball Top 25 for the first time last week. After initially being ranked 23rd, the Crimson Tide (16-1) went 4-1, losing to Presbyterian 11-8 at home on Sunday.
The wins, however, were good enough to keep Alabama in the poll this week. Then-No. 19 Troy lost 3-1 to Rob Vaughn's team at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Wednesday; that was one of the Crimson Tide's best wins all year.
Alabama is ranked No. 17 in this week's top 25, comfortably inside the rankings with its first SEC series at Texas A&M looming. The Aggies are No. 19. Southeastern Conference teams bookend the poll: LSU is No. 1, and Auburn is No. 25.
Texas A&M and Alabama will face off in College Station for three games beginning on March 14. The Aggies, last season's national runner-up, were the preseason number one team, while the Crimson Tide was unranked. Texas A&M now sits at 9-6 overall before a single SEC game has been played.
This week's full D1Baseball rankings, once again including the Crimson Tide (and multiple teams that Alabama has defeated), are as follows. Alabama also plays UAB at Regions Field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
1. LSU
2. Tennessee
3. Arkansas
4. Georgia
5. Florida State
6. North Carolina
7. Florida
8. Oregon State
9. Oregon
10. Clemson
11. Texas
12. Oklahoma
13. Ole Miss
14. Wake Forest
15. UC Santa Barbara
16. Vanderbilt
17. Alabama
18. Stanford
19. Texas A&M
20. Dallas Baptist
21. Troy (lost to Alabama on March 5)
22. Southern Miss
23. Virginia
24. Coastal Carolina (lost to Alabama on February 21)
25. Auburn